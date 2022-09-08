Read full article on original website
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
investing.com
Consumer price index (CPI) watch
After several weeks of losses, global stocks bounced back last week on little new fundamental news, likely reflecting end-of-month rebalancing and profit taking from short sellers. If there was one possible fundamental reason, it was a couple of Fed speakers (Brainard and Mester) acknowledging that the aggressive pace of policy...
investing.com
Risk-Off Mood Prevails. Could U.S. CPIs Change that?
Bitcoin witnessed a significant price movement over the past few days. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market is normal, but the price movement's direction surprised traders. Bitcoin saw a 13.28% increase since Friday, recording its strongest increase since July 2022. The price is now at a 24-day-high. Cryptocurrency is not the...
investing.com
S&P 500 Earnings: You Have To Respect The Bear Case
After last week, the 2022 YTD return on the 60% / 40% benchmark portfolio is -12.78%, improved from the previous week’s -14.41 and improved from the week of June 17th’s -17.98%. The improvement in the 60% / 40% return, came entirely from the gain in the S&P 500...
investing.com
Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Metals Hedge For U.S. Fed Amid China COVID Backdrop
Traders trying to decide on right hedge ahead of Fed rate decision. China’s COVID outbreak continues to throttle market confidence. Bevy of consumer price index reports for August due this week. With slightly more than a week to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike, commodity traders are trying to...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
MA Financial Group Ltd (MAF)
April 23 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX : * RESOLUTION 4 AT AGM SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO MA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD * INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX : * FINAL DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE * FY NET PROFIT...
investing.com
Dow Futures Rise 115 Pts; Sentiment Positive Ahead of Key CPI Release
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week ahead of the release of key inflation data which could guide the Federal Reserve’s thinking. At 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 115 points or...
investing.com
Ukraine Advance, Euro Gains, Peace at Disney - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Ukraine's spectacularly advances on the battlefield give a pep to risk appetite, especially in Europe. ECB officials push for more interest rate hikes. Walt Disney 's in focus after Dan Loeb swings behind the board's plans for ESPN, and Oracle reports after the close. The Department of Agriculture kicks off a big week for grains with its WASDE report. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, September 12.
investing.com
Here's What Three Top U.S. Strategists Have to Say About Stocks Right Now
The U.S. stock market closed higher last week to fully recover from a Federal Reserve-induced slump earlier in the week. S&P 500 closed 3.65% higher to trade comfortably above the 4000 mark after bouncing off 3900 support. For this week, all eyes are set on tomorrow when BLS is due to release the CPI data for August. Analysts are calling for a negative reading on an MoM basis with the YoY reading expected to slip to 8.1%.
investing.com
Why Clovis Oncology Is Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
© Reuters. Why Clovis Oncology Is Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 46.1% to $0.2801 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Friday. Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) shares rose 24% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Quhuo filed request for withdrawal...
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
investing.com
Bundesbank's Nagel: Further Clear Rate Steps Needed Despite Recession Risk
Investing.com -- The European Central Bank will likely need to take more aggressive action like last week's record 75 basis point interest rate hike, Germany's central bank head said in an interview on Monday. "Thursday's step was a clear sign and if the inflation picture stays the same, further clear...
investing.com
Dollar Slips, Euro Jumps on Hawkish ECB Stance
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, while the euro jumped to a three-week high as traders reassessed the European Central Bank’s interest rate trajectory in the wake of last week’s jumbo rate hike. At 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
investing.com
Asia FX Treads Lightly Before U.S. Inflation Data, Euro Surges
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies moved little on Monday as caution kicked in ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week, while the euro extended its rally on expectations of more sharp interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. The Japanese yen rose 0.1%, while the South Korean won...
investing.com
Nio Continues as Top China Pick at Deutsche Bank
A Deutsche Bank analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $39.00 price target on Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) following the company’s earnings release last week. The electric vehicle maker reported mostly solid 2Q results. EPS was ($1.34) missing Deutsche Bank's ($1.17) estimate. However, deliveries for the quarter were reported at 25,059 units, leading to revenue of 10.3 billion RMB, better than the consensus estimate of 9.8 billion RMB due to stronger ASP/mix.
investing.com
Bristol-Myers Squibb Rallies as FDA's Approval of Sotyktu is a 'Best-case Scenario'
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are up about 7% in premarket Monday after the U.S. FDA approved Deucravacitinib, now known as Sotyktu, for the treatment of psoriasis. The company said that the Phase 3 results showed superior efficacy of once-daily Sotyktu over placebo and twice-daily Otezla (apremilast) in improving skin...
investing.com
Take Five: Navigating the energy shock
(Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package. Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data on Tuesday...
Wells Fargo to pay over $13 million penalty to resolve 401(k) review
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it would pay a penalty of $13.2 million as part of a settlement with the U.S Department of Labor to resolve the federal agency's review of certain transactions related to the bank's 401(k) retirement plans.
