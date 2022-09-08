ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Will it survive? Oakland First Fridays festival needs community help as money runs dry

By Tim Johns via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y60Rv_0hnWXxHF00

Nearly every month over the past 10 years, the First Fridays Festival has become a cultural staple in the city of Oakland.

But that might soon be coming to an end, as festival organizers say they only have enough money to last a few more months.

"I would say maybe about three months roughly. Maybe if we can do some certain things," festival coordinator Greg Harris said.

He says this October would have been their last month had it not been for a series of donations from local businesses.

RELATED: Oakland Pride returns and parties hard despite the heat, puts COVID-19 pandemic in the past

But Harris warns that money is not enough to keep up long-term with the spiraling cost of operation.

"It costs maybe about $45,000 to run a First Friday with all the actual increasing of bills," Harris said.

Among supplies and other things, Harris says security costs are especially expensive.

Since the festival is run by a nonprofit, OPD protection isn't provided for free by the city.

"It has not been cheap at all," Harris said.

In order to try and save First Fridays, organizers have turned to the community.

A GoFundMe page has been created to try and keep funds coming in.

"Every nickel and dime we get, we really rely on to try and keep the festival going," Harris said.

RELATED: Oakland's Chinatown shows resilience against COVID, violence with street festival

Harris says the event is important to keep around not just for those in attendance, but also for the vendors.

Many of the vendors are small, minority business owners and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

"We've been allowing or starting new businesses that didn't have any idea, they were just an idea in someone's mind, now they've become a brick and mortar which is awesome to see them grow," Harris said.

So ahead of next month's event, Harris is encouraging everyone to come and pay a visit and experience everything that a 'First Friday' in Oakland has to offer.

"Come out and enjoy life and help us continue this lively celebration," Harris said. "It's a wonderful situation and a wonderful place to be."

If you would like to donate, you can do so here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hnWXxHF00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFStation.com

Erie Bazaar ~ Free Community Flea Market

Please join us at Public Works for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind art, shopping, food, drinks, music, & friends. Erie Bazaar is a free monthly public pop-up marketplace event that showcases Bay Area creators, creatives, artists, and musicians. We'll be putting the spotlight on those that help make this city so special and continuing our pursuit to support the arts. The event will feature local vendors outside on the patio and inside the main room, and we will be serving up drinks and our resident DJs will be playing some tunes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
KRON4 News

Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

1064 Hubert Drive, Oakland

$2,225,000 | 5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,959 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner & Sarah Abel, Compass. Beautifully renovated and thoroughly transformed, this exceptional and sunny 5bdrm/3bth updated classic features a traditional floor plan, kosher kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, play room or 5th bedroom, gracious primary ensuite with tucked-away office, and a large rooftop deck that’s ideal for al fresco entertaining.
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today

Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Chinatown#Oakland Pride#Opd#First Fridays
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

City of Oakland to return 5 acres of land to native tribe

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland leaders have plans to return about five acres of city-owned land to a Native American tribe that lived there for thousands of years. Mayor Libby Schaaf made the announcement, saying the city recognizes the genocide committed by settlers and calling it a step to make things right. The land in […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy