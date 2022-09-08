ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

What to expect for home heating costs as fall approaches

(WFSB) - Fall is right around the corner, which means we’re soon going to start relying on our heat a lot more. Eyewitness News checked what to expect with oil prices. According to DEEP, currently the average price of heating oil is just under $5.00 a gallon. An expert...
WATERBURY, CT
Glastonbury, CT
Glastonbury, CT
Connecticut Business
WTNH

Farmers weigh in on the drought affecting livestock at Hebron Fair

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall fair season is kicking-off across the state, and the drought has definitely been on the minds of farmers who bring their livestock to show every year. One of the fairs that kicked-off this weekend is the Hebron Fair. It’s running from Friday to Sunday at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds. One […]
HEBRON, CT
Pizza Marketplace

Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location

Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
John Wisniewski
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
dailylifetravels.com

Bigelow Hollow State Park CT

Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
UNION, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

No Hartford Line trains Sept. 10-11; buses only

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut DOT issued a reminder to travelers on Wednesday that the Hartford Line train service will be replaced by a substitute bus service on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. This temporary transition will allow workers to complete the final stages of an ongoing project on the canopy roof […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford local news

