Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Meghan Markle hits pause on her podcast during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II
A representative for Meghan Markle confirmed to Insider that it was her decision to pause the podcast. She and Harry have also canceled appearances.
The British Monarchy Helped Mortgage Our Collective Future
Queen Elizabeth II's death should bring about a reckoning in understanding how the British Empire helped destroy the planet
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
U.K.・
Meghan Markle Pauses Release of ‘Archetypes’ Podcast After Queen’s Death
Meghan Markle is pausing the release of new episodes of Archetypes, her podcast with Spotify, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen,” a note appearing in the show’s description said.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Archewell Foundation WebsiteKara Swisher to Debut "Much More Sassy" Podcast This Month With Vox MediaSpotify Looks to Audiobooks, Ticket Sales In Next Steps for Business Archetypes debuted on Aug. 23 and has featured interviews with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and...
Former Church leader: Elizabeth's instincts were always toward inclusion
Rowan Williams, who served as Archbishop of Canterbury, says the Queen couldn’t bear the thought of a society where people were left behind.
Top US diplomat in Mexico for economic talks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top US officials visited Mexico on Monday for high-level economic talks, with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador striking a conciliatory tone despite trade tensions. The top US diplomat will later co-chair the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue.
England’s FE colleges face ‘unprecedented’ wave of strikes
An “unprecedented” wave of strikes will disrupt further education (FE) colleges across England later this month, when staff will take 10 days of action, spread over a four-week period, in protest over their latest pay offer. The University and College Union (UCU), which represents FE staff, claimed it...
