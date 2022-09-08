ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Two 12-year-old boys shot while waiting for school bus in Miami-Dade. Teen arrested

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Two 12-year-old boys were shot and wounded while waiting for their school bus Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting began as an attempted robbery in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue just before 8 a.m., according to Miami-Dade police.

Police on Friday identified the shooting suspect as 16-year-old Emmanuel Morales, who was arrested on charges of attempted murder with a firearm and armed robbery.

Morales “demanded their cellphones,” and “began shooting at them for no reason,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said in a Thursday news briefing. He then ran away.

“These are two juveniles — two 12-year-olds — it could be our children just going to school,” Colome said. “That is the last thing that any parent has on their mind — that their 12-year-olds that are waiting to go to school are going to get shot at.”

The two kids are students at Madison Middle School , WPLG-Channel 10 reported. They were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, Colome said.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said: “This incident was immediately addressed by the school’s administration and by Miami Dade Schools Police. M-DCPS remains committed to fostering a safe learning environment for students and employees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VUIl_0hnWWtHU00
The scene of a shooting at NW 109th Street and Tenth Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 8. A 16-year-old shot at two kids waiting for the school bus after he told them to give up their cellphones, police said. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Police created a perimeter in the area and began searching for Morales, who was eventually taken into custody a couple blocks away. Police said they recovered two handguns and one rifle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVvCR_0hnWWtHU00
Miami-Dade police said they recovered two handguns and one rifle. Miami-Dade Police Department

“Detectives are asking themselves right now ‘Why is a 16-year-old armed with firearms,” Colome said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III added, “I am appalled that a 16-year-old was in possession of a rifle and two handguns. I am deeply disturbed that he used one of these firearms to shoot two of our innocent children.“

The latest shooting came just hours after two teenagers — an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — were shot and wounded in Hialeah in a separate incident late Wednesday.

READ NEXT: Two teens shot and wounded in Hialeah and airlifted to the hospital, fire-rescue says

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Boys#Guns#Firearms#Ramirez#Violent Crime#Northwest 109th Street#Madison Middle School#Miami Dade Schools Police#Nw 109th Street
Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
NBC Miami

Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest

The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman

MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy