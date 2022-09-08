ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend

A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

How Does Texas A&M’s Upset Loss Affect Alabama Matchup?

On a wild day of college football, one of several teams to suffer an upset was the SEC West's Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies entered Saturday with a 1-0 record, ranked at No. 6 in the country, and Jimbo Fisher's squad hoped to begin the start of a statement season. Appalachian State threw a wrench in those plans by stunning them, 17-14, in College Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Alabama got away with holding on big Bryce Young run

Bryce Young made the play of the game for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday, and it turns out his team got away with an infraction on the play. Alabama was down 19-17 with 35 seconds left and had a 1st-and-10 at the Texas 42. Young narrowly avoided a sack and was able to scramble for a 20-yard gain to the Texas 17.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In

Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#American Football#College Football#Major Health Update On#Crimson Tide#Fox
ClutchPoints

Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama

Texas football took Alabama football head-on in the second week of the 2022 college football season. They took the top-ranked Crimson Tide into halftime knotted at 10-10. Sadly, quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available to help the Longhorns pull off a potential upset. Ewers left the game in just the first quarter after taking a […] The post Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texas Football Set A New Attendance Record This Saturday

The Texas football program set a new attendance record during Saturday's marquee matchup against No. 1 Alabama. DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium welcomed 105,213 fans to the sold-out game. The fans in attendance at today's game are getting a good show. Despite an injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first...
AUSTIN, TX
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy