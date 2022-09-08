Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend
A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
How Does Texas A&M’s Upset Loss Affect Alabama Matchup?
On a wild day of college football, one of several teams to suffer an upset was the SEC West's Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies entered Saturday with a 1-0 record, ranked at No. 6 in the country, and Jimbo Fisher's squad hoped to begin the start of a statement season. Appalachian State threw a wrench in those plans by stunning them, 17-14, in College Station.
Longhorns Make Statement Near Upset of No. 1 Alabama
The Longhorns earned the nation's respect on Saturday afternoon in Austin.
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Video: Alabama got away with holding on big Bryce Young run
Bryce Young made the play of the game for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday, and it turns out his team got away with an infraction on the play. Alabama was down 19-17 with 35 seconds left and had a 1st-and-10 at the Texas 42. Young narrowly avoided a sack and was able to scramble for a 20-yard gain to the Texas 17.
Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In
Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Matt Leinart Reacts To His 1st Visit To DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
Former USC star Matt Leinart picked the right time to visit DKR Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time. Unranked Texas almost upset No. 1 Alabama earlier this afternoon, but came up short in a 20-19 thriller. Leinart experienced the game first-hand on Saturday afternoon. He came away very impressed...
Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama
Texas football took Alabama football head-on in the second week of the 2022 college football season. They took the top-ranked Crimson Tide into halftime knotted at 10-10. Sadly, quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available to help the Longhorns pull off a potential upset. Ewers left the game in just the first quarter after taking a […] The post Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama, Texas governors make friendly wager over Saturday’s game between Crimson Tide and Longhorns
Rivalries between states are always meant to have a little bit of flair. With Texas headed to the SEC no later than 2025, there’s a sense that there could be a budding feud growing between the Lone Star State and Yellowhammer State. Less than 24 hours before kickoff in...
Texas Football Set A New Attendance Record This Saturday
The Texas football program set a new attendance record during Saturday's marquee matchup against No. 1 Alabama. DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium welcomed 105,213 fans to the sold-out game. The fans in attendance at today's game are getting a good show. Despite an injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first...
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
