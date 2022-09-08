Read full article on original website
Gov Kim Reynolds, 21 Governors Send Letter to President Biden Opposing Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 12, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds, along with 21 other Governors, has sent a letter to President Biden vehemently opposing his plan to forgive federal student loans for millions of Americans. “We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at...
Collared Counties: The Illinois Electoral Math Does Not Add Up for Darren Bailey
I was looking for something else recently on Scott Kennedy’s Illinois Election Data Web site and noticed he had voter-turn-out numbers from statewide races since 1990. We all know that Downstate has lost a significant amount of its political importance, but the numbers really help illustrate this decline. In...
Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) Launching Business Engagement Division, Reaching Out to Build Business Relationships
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 12, 2022) — Iowa Workforce Development is launching its new Business Engagement Division, reorganizing employees around the state to create a more efficient team for assessing and resolving the workforce challenges of Iowa employers. The launch will be accompanied by an employer outreach blitz across...
