KOLD-TV
TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
KOLD-TV
Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
KOLD-TV
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
KOLD-TV
Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson. Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene. It happened at the intersection of...
Video shows moments before vehicle-pedestrian crash in Tucson
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 29 pedestrian fatalities. That's 10 more than what was reported at this time last year.
clayconews.com
SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA
RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally voting
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and half in prison on Monday for illegally voting in the 2020 general election. Roberto Garcia of San Tan Valley pleaded guilty in July to one count of illegal voting after being indicted in March 2022, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release.
KOLD-TV
As Pima County vaccine mandates end, it’s looking for ways to keep vaccine rate up
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote next week on whether to give its employees who choose to be vaccinated against COVID, two days of leave time, 16 hours off with pay. “To make sure the employees have that opportunity, that incentive, some extra...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in Tucson late Sunday, Sept. 11. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man died. The TPD said the east and westbound lanes of 22nd will be closed from Beverly to...
KOLD-TV
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
KGUN 9
One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tuscon, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona students advocate for continuation of free Sun Tran fares
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students at the University of Arizona are working with university and city leaders in hopes of keeping Sun Tran fare-free. Sun Tran began waiving fares at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 to lessen the cost burden, but the city said that’s coming to an end in the new year.
