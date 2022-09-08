ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson. Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene. It happened at the intersection of...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally voting

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and half in prison on Monday for illegally voting in the 2020 general election. Roberto Garcia of San Tan Valley pleaded guilty in July to one count of illegal voting after being indicted in March 2022, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in Tucson late Sunday, Sept. 11. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man died. The TPD said the east and westbound lanes of 22nd will be closed from Beverly to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KGUN 9

One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...

