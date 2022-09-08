LYME/OLD LYME — After almost two hours of debate, the Board of Education voted to send a request to borrow $57.5 million for school renovations to voters on November 8. If approved, the borrowing will pay for planning the project and then installing new boilers, updated electrical systems and HVAC systems in Mile Creek Elementary, Lyme Consolidated School, Center School and Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School. The money will also be used to bring the buildings up to code where necessary, to install sprinklers in two of the buildings and make sure that all buildings are compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

OLD LYME, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO