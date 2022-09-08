Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan
TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Register Citizen
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
Register Citizen
Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to the 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Representatives,...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
ctexaminer.com
Facing Deadline, Stamford Drafts Local Law Allowing Apartments in Single-family Homes
STAMFORD – Last year state lawmakers, in heated debates, tackled the shortage and exorbitant cost of housing in Connecticut by passing a number of laws. One of the most controversial had to be watered down so it would pass. So it came with an opt-out. But the opt-out has...
Register Citizen
CT Port Authority taps Stamford for $3.3 million toward its marinas
STAMFORD — The long delayed plan to dredge the marina and channel at Cove Island Park just got a $3.1 million boost. City officials announced this week that they will use millions in state funding to advance improvements to Stamford marinas decimated almost a decade ago by Superstorm Sandy.
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
ctexaminer.com
$57.5 Million Proposal Heads to Lyme-Old Lyme Voters, as Packed Room Debates Board Oversight
LYME/OLD LYME — After almost two hours of debate, the Board of Education voted to send a request to borrow $57.5 million for school renovations to voters on November 8. If approved, the borrowing will pay for planning the project and then installing new boilers, updated electrical systems and HVAC systems in Mile Creek Elementary, Lyme Consolidated School, Center School and Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School. The money will also be used to bring the buildings up to code where necessary, to install sprinklers in two of the buildings and make sure that all buildings are compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
Register Citizen
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
newcanaanite.com
Op-Ed: ‘Unethical Conduct’ and ‘Flagrant Misstatements’ from Town Attorney’s Firm
After watching Town Attorney Ira Bloom’s presentation to the Board of Selectman this past Tuesday, it is important to correct the record with respect to the 2021 FOIA complaint that I had lodged against the Town. The gravamen of my complaint related to 129 responsive public records that were...
Register Citizen
Pameacha Pond neighbors object to proposed park at Middletown’s wildlife ‘sanctuary’
MIDDLETOWN — Pameacha Pond-area residents, who oppose a proposal to remove the dam and transform the water and grounds into a park off Route 17, expressed myriad objections to the idea to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Agency. The 19-acre, long and thin pond is used for fishing, and...
News 12
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River
A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
Register Citizen
In Stamford’s Chelsea Piers, a new business focuses on helping people move better
STAMFORD — A new business in Stamford wants to help you get moving. The How You Move Lab opened this week inside Stamford’s Chelsea Piers and the center is all about “motion health.”. “Our job is to help people move better,” said Shawn Morrissey, director of marketing...
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Register Citizen
Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival
NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
sheltonherald.com
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
