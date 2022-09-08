ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Register Citizen

West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns

WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan

TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site

TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case

STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to the 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Representatives,...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

House Demolished, Bill Paid

A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT Port Authority taps Stamford for $3.3 million toward its marinas

STAMFORD — The long delayed plan to dredge the marina and channel at Cove Island Park just got a $3.1 million boost. City officials announced this week that they will use millions in state funding to advance improvements to Stamford marinas decimated almost a decade ago by Superstorm Sandy.
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

$57.5 Million Proposal Heads to Lyme-Old Lyme Voters, as Packed Room Debates Board Oversight

LYME/OLD LYME — After almost two hours of debate, the Board of Education voted to send a request to borrow $57.5 million for school renovations to voters on November 8. If approved, the borrowing will pay for planning the project and then installing new boilers, updated electrical systems and HVAC systems in Mile Creek Elementary, Lyme Consolidated School, Center School and Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School. The money will also be used to bring the buildings up to code where necessary, to install sprinklers in two of the buildings and make sure that all buildings are compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
OLD LYME, CT
News 12

State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River

A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival

NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
NORWALK, CT

