x95radio.com
Ewing man arrested after grade school placed on lockdown
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A rural Ewing man was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:10 Friday morning from an Ewing Grade School employee saying there was an issue at the school and that a lockdown had been initiated.
x95radio.com
Salem police investigating stabbing, large fight
SALEM — A Thursday night stabbing in downtown Salem is under investigation. According to Salem police, around 9:57 p.m. Thursday night, Salem Township Hospital notified them a stabbing victim had come to their emergency room for treatment. The 32-year-old Iuka man was reportedly stabbed in his arm. He was...
x95radio.com
Unrelated incidents result in lockdown at three Centralia schools
CENTRALIA –Multiple Centralia schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after two unrelated incidents were reported near the schools’ grounds. According to police, around 11:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building were placed on lockdown after a resident in the 1200 block of South Lincoln reported seeing a rifle sitting on her porch.
