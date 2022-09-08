CENTRALIA –Multiple Centralia schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after two unrelated incidents were reported near the schools’ grounds. According to police, around 11:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building were placed on lockdown after a resident in the 1200 block of South Lincoln reported seeing a rifle sitting on her porch.

