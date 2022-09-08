Read full article on original website
SNAPPED: Old Bill’s Run
JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole community turned out in huge numbers Saturday for the annual Old Bill’s Fun Run that has raised $208 million to date for nonprofits in the valley. Donations can still be made until this Friday. Runners can view their results from Saturday’s race here....
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Sept. 4-10
JACKSON, Wyo. — ‘Twas a jam-packed week in Jackson Hole. From back-to-school for Teton County School District #1 to Old Bill’s Fun Run, here’s your rewind for the week of Sept. 4-10:
SNAPPED: LoToJa comes through Jackson Hole
WILSON, Wyo. — The 40th annual LoToJa Classic bike race that takes riders 200 plus miles from Logan Utah to Jackson’s town square took place this Saturday. According to LoToJa’s website, the LoToJa was started in 1983 by two Logan cyclists, David Bern, a student at Utah State University, and Jeff Keller, the owner of Sunrise Cyclery. The men wanted a race that resembled the difficulty of a one-day European classic like Paris-Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders. LoToJa’s first year featured seven cyclists racing 192 miles from Logan to a finish line in Jackson’s town square. The winning time was just over nine hours by Bob VanSlyke.
This Old Bill’s season, help The Children’s Grand Adventure heal through exploration
JACKSON, Wyo. — Founded in 2008, The Children’s Grand Adventure is dedicated to connecting youth receiving long-term cancer care to extraordinary people, places and experiences through in-person and virtual adventures that inspire healing through exploration. Over 100 campers to date have been able to enjoy hiking, camping, adventuring,...
Caution: Aggressive bear on Hagen trail in Cache Creek area
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Friends of Pathways, an aggressive bear was spotted and charged a mountain biker on the Hagen Trail in the Cache Creek area this morning around 11 a.m. According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) bears become particularly active this time of year. It is...
Astoria celebrates two years
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s officially been two years since Astoria Park Conservancy opened their Hot Springs!. In those two years, Astoria Park Conservancy has re-established the hot springs as a place for gathering, wellness and connection, including providing community programs focused on wellness and access — a crucial part of the Conservancy’s mission to connect the community through inspiring experiences in nature that improve livability, health, and wellbeing. Gifts made during Old Bill’s in past years have made this work possible. Astoria Park Conservancy has bold goals in continuing to uplift this community, which will only be possible if locals join hands to support Astoria this year during Old Bill’s.
Sales Associate
Jackson's largest furniture showroom and consignment store is hiring!. Now accepting applications for year-round part time sales associates. If you're service oriented, self motivated, and passionate, we'd love to have your join our fun, high energy team. Precious sales experience preferred, but not required.
Use caution as trucks haul rocks from Snake River Levee
WILSON, Wyo. — According to a press release from the town, the public is asked to use caution as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will haul rocks twice a day in and out of the Emily’s pond area of the Snake River Levee to the Teton County rock stockpile.
START, Rec Center make adjustments for busy weekend ahead
JACKSON, Wyo. — There’s a lot going down this weekend in the valley. From LOTOJA to Old Bill’s Fun Run and the Western Design Conference, Jackson is sure to be busier than usual. Due to these events, START Bus will be alternating some of their routes and...
End of Season Jam, Sghetti to play the Cowboy Sept. 23
JACKSON, Wyo. — Saddle up and boogie down with local favorites Sghetti for an End Of Season Jam on Sept. 23 at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. to close. Tickets are $20 for general admission and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
