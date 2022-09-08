JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s officially been two years since Astoria Park Conservancy opened their Hot Springs!. In those two years, Astoria Park Conservancy has re-established the hot springs as a place for gathering, wellness and connection, including providing community programs focused on wellness and access — a crucial part of the Conservancy’s mission to connect the community through inspiring experiences in nature that improve livability, health, and wellbeing. Gifts made during Old Bill’s in past years have made this work possible. Astoria Park Conservancy has bold goals in continuing to uplift this community, which will only be possible if locals join hands to support Astoria this year during Old Bill’s.

