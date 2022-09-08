ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense

Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney believes quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a major reason why the team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2020 season after defeating the Furman Paladins, 35-12, on Saturday. “DJ has played with a lot of toughness. What you saw out there is what he’s shown in practice. Been […] The post Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Uiagalelei Shines, Defense Struggles in Win over Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei quieted the masses, at least for this one Saturday. Despite a solid performance in fifth-ranked Clemson's victory over Georgia Tech last Monday night, Tiger fans clamored all week for more of backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after his late touchdown drive. ...
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson

The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
Relocating companies to Upstate’s bustling business climate begins with moving people

It’s not the type of automotive business that most associate with the Upstate, given that the BMW plant in Greer turns out more than 400,000 cars per year. But Argo AI, a company headquartered in Pittsburgh that develops products and technology for self-driving cars, earlier this year announced a $2.6 million investment to build a test track at the S.C. Technology and Aviation Center south of downtown Greenville.
Greenville police arrest "Memphis copycat"

GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed. Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
Greer hosts 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire

(Greer) SC- The 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire, put on by events venue, The Spinning Jenny will be held at Greer City Park Saturday, Sept 10, 10 a.m. -8 a.m. The faire was originally started in 2021 as a recovery activity for the community after the pandemic. Fair Executive Director Sharon Murry said she started […]
