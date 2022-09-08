Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Furman Humbles Clemson's Defense
Clemson DC Wes Goodwin doesn't offer excuses for his defense's struggles against Furman following a quick turnaround, but in a game based on points, and he was pleased with several key stops.
Sunday Notebook: Swinney Updates Status of Xavier Thomas, Adam Randall
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday after the No. 5 Tigers' 35-12 win over Furman, providing updates on the status of DE Xavier Thomas and WR Adam Randall.
Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney believes quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a major reason why the team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2020 season after defeating the Furman Paladins, 35-12, on Saturday. “DJ has played with a lot of toughness. What you saw out there is what he’s shown in practice. Been […] The post Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson Tigers Putting Arms Around Their Brother
Clemson players and coaches try to be there for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and sister Ella, who's battling cancer.
2 reasons Clemson football did right with Dabo Swinney’s Nick Saban-like $115 million contract
Clemson football signed coach Dabo Swinney to a new 10-year, $115 million contract earlier this week. It was not a mistake to do so. The news of Dabo Swinney’s new deal broke quickly and fiercely this past Thursday. Not surprisingly, it yielded reactions ranging from contempt and derision to support and enthusiasm.
Goodwin on why this starter didn't play today
Following Clemson's 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin gave an update on senior starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis, the only player among the (...)
What We Learned About Clemson Following Unbalanced Win Over Furman
With Week 2 in the books, the Clemson Tigers made it through a short turnaround, and while there was some improved play on offense, there wasn't much complementary football played on Saturday.
Uiagalelei Shines, Defense Struggles in Win over Furman
CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei quieted the masses, at least for this one Saturday. Despite a solid performance in fifth-ranked Clemson's victory over Georgia Tech last Monday night, Tiger fans clamored all week for more of backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after his late touchdown drive. ...
Swinney postgame press conference report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney showed up to his press conference following the 35-12 win over Furman wearing the Ella shirts that the team wore to honor Bryan Bresee's sister. Swinney talked about Ella (...)
upstatespartans.com
Sixteen Total Team Blocks and Multiple Career Highs Highlight Volleyball's First Day at the Buccaneer Classic
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Facing back-to-back matches for the first time this season, USC Upstate volleyball engaged in a pair of battles to open the Buccaneer Classic, outblocking Clemson and taking a set from Georgia State as the first day of play at the event came Friday night. Match...
gsabusiness.com
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson
The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
WYFF4.com
Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
MadWorld Haunted Attraction adds new features, opens for season
As the Summer months begin to wind down, haunted houses are starting to open for the season.
FOX Carolina
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
The Post and Courier
Relocating companies to Upstate’s bustling business climate begins with moving people
It’s not the type of automotive business that most associate with the Upstate, given that the BMW plant in Greer turns out more than 400,000 cars per year. But Argo AI, a company headquartered in Pittsburgh that develops products and technology for self-driving cars, earlier this year announced a $2.6 million investment to build a test track at the S.C. Technology and Aviation Center south of downtown Greenville.
deltanews.tv
Greenville police arrest "Memphis copycat"
GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed. Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
Greer hosts 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire
(Greer) SC- The 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire, put on by events venue, The Spinning Jenny will be held at Greer City Park Saturday, Sept 10, 10 a.m. -8 a.m. The faire was originally started in 2021 as a recovery activity for the community after the pandemic. Fair Executive Director Sharon Murry said she started […]
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
