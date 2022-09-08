ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
manninglive.com

Be Pro, Be Proud program at F.E. DuBose

With a name like “Be Pro, Be Proud SC” you are sure to grab the attention of the community. That is exactly what Governor McMaster hopes to do with his new initiative to focus on professional vocational education in South Carolina to create a stronger workforce. One of...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
Hampton County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.   Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The New School#K12#Hampton Co#Wtoc
live5news.com

Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
live5news.com

Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy