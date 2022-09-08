Read full article on original website
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
Jasper superintendent discusses $4 million project to stop water leaks in schools
The Jasper County School District, due to issues with water leakage within schools on both campuses, has allocated $4 million to repair the leaks, district officials said during a recent community forum. Superintendent Rechel Anderson said, in response to a parent's question during the Jasper Chronicles forum held Aug. 30...
Be Pro, Be Proud program at F.E. DuBose
With a name like “Be Pro, Be Proud SC” you are sure to grab the attention of the community. That is exactly what Governor McMaster hopes to do with his new initiative to focus on professional vocational education in South Carolina to create a stronger workforce. One of...
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades. Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
Beaufort Co. schools testing data showing progress, superintendent says
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - All of the virtual learning during the pandemic created something called a learning gap where students might have lost some valuable learning time. A local county in South Carolina says they are bouncing back from that trend. It’s no secret the last few years have been...
Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
South Carolina drivers may experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina drivers could experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations because of a shortage of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, according to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers who paid vehicle property taxes to the county they live in on Sept. 1 or later […]
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
Missing in Georgia: Authorities believe 16-year-old girl could be in South Carolina
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl not seen since July. On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office posted a notice hoping to locate Alexis Nicole Debruhl, 16. Alexis is described as 4 feet...
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
