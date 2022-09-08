ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Spiner shared the space with Patrick...
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World

Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
TVGuide.com

Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
CNET

Emmys 2022: All the Nominated TV Shows, With 'Succession' Topping Them All

Attention, TV lovers everywhere -- the 2022 Emmys are just days away. So it's time to comb the list of nominations for your favorites. HBO's Succession leads the pack, earning 25 Emmy nominations, including for best drama. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are all nominated in acting categories.
TVLine

Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA

Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
People

Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'

"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
IGN

Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23

Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season, Unveils Teaser

We’re getting the first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, in a just-released teaser for the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard. The teaser trailer (see above) was unveiled Thursday by series star Patrick Stewart during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event. The streaming service also announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16 on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S. Stewart was joined on-stage by series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The...
SFGate

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival at Paramount+ Sets Official Title and Casts Zach Gilford

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” will premiere this fall, expanding upon the long-running series that originally concluded in 2020 after 15 seasons. The revival follows the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers as they come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series

Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies

Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
People

Everything to Know About HSMTMTS Season 4

The upcoming season is expected to start filming in September High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 is coming to an end, but don't worry: there's more on the way. Even before season 3 premiered this July, Disney+ gave the green light for season 4.   "This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart," Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television said of the show's renewal. "Tim Federle's vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can't wait...
Deadline

‘The Crossover’ Co-Showrunner Kim Harrison Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Harrison, executive producer and co-showrunner of The Crossover, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television, the studio behind the upcoming basketball drama series for Disney+. Under the pact, Harrison will develop new projects for 20th TV in addition to her work on The Crossover, which is based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander. She serves as co-showrunner on the series alongside Alexander and Damani Johnson who wrote the pilot script together. “Kim’s an incredibly skilled storyteller and a creative force, who delivers incomparable character work, and who possesses a unique and fresh voice, said Karey Burke, President, 20th...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 cameo leaves jaws on the floor

No television show is as self-aware as Rick and Morty, and with the sixth season promising to return to the show’s more quirky roots — less time-travel and space mumbo-jumbo — Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have done a Die Hard parody to make John McClane proud.
