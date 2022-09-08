ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Family of 59-year-old man killed while riding Lime scooter seeks help finding driver

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 59-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Indy’s west side is pleading for help finding the driver who fled the scene.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night , police were called to W. Washington near the intersection of New Haven Drive and found a Lime scooter damaged in the street and 59-year-old Joseph Jackson dead on scene.

“He didn’t deserve that and I don’t understand the heart of a person who can hit and kill someone on the road and just ride away,” said the victim’s brother Albert Jackson.

'This is a civil case': Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody
Approved photo of Joseph Jackson and his mother

Joseph’s older brother Albert and a large group of Jackson’s family from Indy, Gary and Milwaukee met at the scene and struggled to make sense of his death.

“I can’t understand why someone would do him like that, treat him like garbage. He was a good man and we lost a good man,” said the victim’s fiancée Stephanie Ellman.

Stephanie was overcome with emotion because she and Joseph had been engaged to marry. She said her fiancé was riding the Lime scooter on his way to work at a post office warehouse.

Detectives are now working to gather video from nearby businesses to try and identify the type of car involved in the crash. So far, police did not have a description to release but the Jackson family wants the driver held accountable.

“Any type of person that would run over somebody and keep going has no regard for human life and has no business being in society,” said Albert.

Wife listened for 48 minutes as husband was stabbed, killed by nephew: court docs reveal

The death marks the 19th fatal hit-and-run in the city of Indianapolis this year. That is only one shy of the total for all of last year and already higher than any other recent year.

Joseph’s loved ones encourage everyone to obey the law behind the wheel.

“Please watch out for people and if you do hit them, stop. You might save a life if you stop,” said Ellman.

Anyone with information can contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Comments / 6

trufBtold2022
3d ago

Either a Mexican, African, or some “off brand” that chances are have NO business driving. I hate that this country is “The land of the free”🙄

Reply(1)
5
Ron Baker
3d ago

Pedestrians and scooters are fair game when no witnesses are around. If you find yourself alone and hear a car coming dive into the ditch or behind a barrier of some kind because this has obviously become a new sport particularly around Marion county. These are not just accidents. I've been hit twice. Once on a bike and a year later on a scooter. Unconscious both times.

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
