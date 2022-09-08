Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said.
Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m.
Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas station. The fourth suspect, a woman sitting in what appeared to be a silver Infiniti QX50, was acting as a lookout.Armed robbery reported near Saddle Creek in Germantown
The West Memphis Police Department asks anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigative Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444.
