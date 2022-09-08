Read full article on original website
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
The Verge
Here are the first not-an-NFT “digital collectibles” for PlayStation Stars
During its State of Play even on Tuesday, Sony gave us a look at some of the first “digital collectibles” that’ll be available as rewards for its PlayStation Stars loyalty program. The items — which Sony insists are not NFTs or based on the blockchain — are basically little virtual statues of devices like the PlayStation 3 and the PocketStation PDA / handheld gaming device, as well as characters from games like Ape Escape 2, and Sony mascots like Polygon Man.
Ars Technica
Our biggest remaining PlayStation VR2 questions have been answered
Ahead of Sony's arrival at this weekend's 2022 Tokyo Games Show, the company's PlayStation division pushed a bunch of online news to fans over the past 24 hours. The biggest news arguably came from hands-on and eyes-on impressions of its PlayStation VR2 add-on for the PS5 console. The new virtual...
PS5 stock live: Argos has the best deal on the PlayStation today, but stock is low
Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.Availability has improved in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder. Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop...
The Verge
The biggest announcements from Sony’s September State of Play
Sony just wrapped up its September 2022 PlayStation State of Play show. The big highlight was a brand new trailer for God of War Ragnarok (which is coming out in less than two months!), but we also got a reveal of a new Tekken and some details on an upcoming game from Team Ninja.
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Sony calls Microsoft offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three extra years "inadequate"
A hot potato: PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has responded to Microsoft's offer to keep the Call of Duty series available on the PlayStation for three years after Activision's contract with Sony comes to an end. Far from being happy about the commitment, Ryan says it is "inadequate on many levels."
The Verge
GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch
GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Nintendo announced today that Rare is releasing GoldenEye 007 HD on Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon as a remaster of the legendary Nintendo 64 title that first launched in 1997. The remastered game on Xbox includes 4K resolution, smoother frame...
CNET
Tekken 8 to God of War: Every Trailer at PlayStation State of Play
The Mishima family is back. Sony on Tuesday opened its State of Play presentation, a showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS VR games, with the announcement of Tekken 8. We didn't get a release date for the new game, but it'll be the first Tekken title in over at least eight years.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
NME
‘GoldenEye 007’ is coming to the Switch and Xbox Game Pass with online play
Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter (FPS) GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. The GoldenEye port was announced today (September 13) during the Nintendo Direct showcase. While no release date has been announced, the Expansion Pack usually receives new Nintendo 64 titles on a monthly basis.
How much energy does your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch use?
While the new energy price cap of 52p per kWh is set to take effect from October, many households are growing concerned by rising costs and are trying to find ways to cut down on their energy use. One of the most obvious choices to make is reducing use of electronics, or finding more-energy-efficient alternatives, such as cooking with an air fryer or slow cooker, rather than a traditional oven. Another less obvious one to consider is games consoles. You might just enjoy a casual game on the weekend or – if you happen to own more than one –...
The Verge
We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2
Sony’s PlayStation VR2 may not be coming out until next year, but after months of drip-feeding news, the company finally let press go eyes and hands-on with the VR headset. Even after just a little bit of time with the device, it seems like the new headset will be a major upgrade from the original PSVR in nearly every way.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
CNET
PSVR 2 Hands-On: Sony's Upcoming VR Headset Wowed Me
The PSVR 2 is light. Surprisingly light. If there's one thing that immediately hits me when trying on the PlayStation VR 2 – Sony's upcoming immersive headset for its still hard-to-buy PlayStation 5 – it's that compared with the popular Meta Quest 2, it feels like barely anything at all.
The Verge
Here are the biggest announcements from Nintendo’s latest Direct
As expected, Nintendo pulled out all the stops for its fall Direct showcase with several Twitter-shattering announcements stuffed between smaller but no less exciting news. As is usually the case, it didn’t announce everything that fans might have been expecting (ahem, any sign of life for Metroid Prime 4 or a remastered Prime trilogy), but it was a decent showing. Here are the best announcements and trailers from Direct.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October
We're getting more Resident Evil news in time for Halloween
