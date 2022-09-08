DOJ appeals decision to order special master to review evidence seized in Mar-a-Lago search and says it's halted intelligence review

Seems to me that the Department Of Justice and the Federal Bureau Of Investigation doesn't want anybody to look over their shoulders. Something stinks❗🦨
if the doj was sure they had such an airtight case. why are they appealing the decision for a 3rd party to look it over???
Why are we allowing Trump to waste our time and money?Everyone knows that Trump deliberately took (stole) those documents and he knew he was breaking the law. The way he tried to bash Hilary with his lies, you can't tell me he didn't know that he was breaking the law. besides there is no one with high enough security clearance to go through most of the documemts. It will only delay the process. Trump is guilty and should be indicted with the maximum sentence. He should already be locked up, but yet he's allowed to go out and have these stupid rallies and divide this country further. that has been his goal since before taking office. he lost, he knows it, his supports knows it and that spineless GOP knows it. lock him up and let's move forward.
Related
"Lordy there are pics”: Legal experts say Trump lawyers may need their own lawyers after DOJ filing
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Judge Refuses to Allow Anti-Trump Former GOP Administration Officials to Weigh in on Special Master, But ‘Appreciates’ Their ‘Willingness to Participate’
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Marshals capture their most wanted man
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1617