BOSTON -- College hockey is returning to Fenway Park in 2023 with a pair of doubleheaders.The City of Boston, Hockey East Association, and Fenway Sports Management announced the return of "Frozen Fenway" on Monday, which will feature two days of doubleheaders at the famous ballpark.There will be a women's hockey doubleheader, but no date has been announced yet. Boston University will take on Holy Cross in the first game, with another matchup that will be announced in the near future.The men's hockey doubleheader will take place on Jan. 7, 2023, and will feature a battle of the Huskies. Northeastern will take on UConn in the first game, with UMass going against Boston College in the second game.Tickets for the Jan. 7 doubleheader will go on sale online on Sept. 22. This will be the fifth time that Fenway Park hosts college hockey games. It started in 2010 when Fenway hosted its first Winter Classic, followed by three Hockey East games in 2012. There were five college games at Fenway Park in both 2014 and 2017.Fenway will play host to the 2023 Winter Classic, with the Boston Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO