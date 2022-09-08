Read full article on original website
BOSTON -- College hockey is returning to Fenway Park in 2023 with a pair of doubleheaders.The City of Boston, Hockey East Association, and Fenway Sports Management announced the return of "Frozen Fenway" on Monday, which will feature two days of doubleheaders at the famous ballpark.There will be a women's hockey doubleheader, but no date has been announced yet. Boston University will take on Holy Cross in the first game, with another matchup that will be announced in the near future.The men's hockey doubleheader will take place on Jan. 7, 2023, and will feature a battle of the Huskies. Northeastern will take on UConn in the first game, with UMass going against Boston College in the second game.Tickets for the Jan. 7 doubleheader will go on sale online on Sept. 22. This will be the fifth time that Fenway Park hosts college hockey games. It started in 2010 when Fenway hosted its first Winter Classic, followed by three Hockey East games in 2012. There were five college games at Fenway Park in both 2014 and 2017.Fenway will play host to the 2023 Winter Classic, with the Boston Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2.
PORTSMOUTH -- The Portsmouth High School field hockey team had five goal scorers, led by Charlotte Marston's two goals, as the Clippers blanked Merrimack Valley, 6-0 on Friday night in a Division II match. Portsmouth is now 5-0 this season. Sam Ruel, Darla Mahoney, Sophie Berling and Mia Edwards all...
Each week, On3’s Matt Zenitz takes a look at some interesting stats to know coming out of that weekend’s games. Here are 14 from Week Two. 3: With its loss to Appalachian State, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have now lost three consecutive games against FBS programs. The Aggies lost their final two matchups against FBS teams last season (Ole Miss and Texas A&M). Through 50 games as A&M’s coach, Fisher is 35-15. Previous Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin was 36-14.
The leaves are changing, pumpkin spices are everywhere, and more importantly fall high school sports are back. Some programs are looking to build on last year, some need to rebuild, and others are somewhere in between. In Friday's high school action: FIELD HOCKEY ...
BENNINGTON, Vt. – A three-goal second half for the Burr & Burton girls soccer team could not diminish a strong start to the season for Hoosac Valley. Four different Bulldogs found the back of the net on Saturday evening as Burr & Burton prevailed, 4-0, in the championship game of the Mount Anthony Invitational.
