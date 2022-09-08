ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frosts hit Argentina wheat crop though losses limited, grains exchange says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country’s 2022/23 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The frost damage adds to the impact caused by drought seen in recent months, which led the key grains exchange to cut its wheat planting forecast from an initial level of 6.6 million hectares to 6.1 million hectares.

Argentina is a major global exporter of wheat and has taken on a more important role with global supply hurt by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In 2021/22, Argentina planted 6.7 million hectares with wheat, producing 22.4 million tonnes of the grain.

Core farming zones saw areas where there was “yellowing of leaves and some damage to spikes,” the exchange said, but added that significant losses have not yet been seen. It added areas recently hit by rain had “good conditions”.

In Argentina’s northern regions, where 10% of the planted area is concentrated, the impact of the frosts was stronger, it added, due to the lack of rainfall that has affected the area for weeks.

The South American country’s wheat crop is currently in key stages of development, with harvest set to begin in November and finish in January.

