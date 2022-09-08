ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Senate nominee is toxic, not reflective of SC Democrats after white people comment

By SC Rep. Justin Bamberg
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34o58G_0hnWUo2f00

Politics can be extremely toxic. It’s not the system itself that poisons the public, but instead some of the people who make their way into the system. We have seen a level of toxicity in America unlike any recent era in American history. We had a President who openly mocked the disabled, embraced the physical assault of citizens exercising their constitutional rights to protest, and who undermined the very foundation that America was built on with regards to the country’s treatment of immigrants looking for a better life. Right here in South Carolina, there is an ongoing assault on a woman’s right to privacy within the confines of her own body and doctor’s office, including for small children who find themselves the victims of rape and incest.

As Democrats, we have long cried out for citizens to acknowledge this toxicity and our Republican colleagues to demand higher standards from their own Party, including those who knowingly supported some of the most toxic aspects of American life today -- such as the U.S. Capitol terrorist attack that left government property destroyed and law enforcement officers bruised, battered, and trampled on. But today, I find it of the highest importance to call it like it is as to a Democrat...

State Representative Krystle Matthews, who is currently the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is toxic. Her actions and words do not represent the values of the Democratic Party nor do they meet the moral standards by which many of us hold ourselves to and strive to live by. No candidate, let alone a sitting member of the S.C. House, should encourage or joke about violating state or federal election laws just to get extra votes. She did that. Gangs in our state are too often responsible for the unnecessary loss of life and wasting of brilliant minds for so many young men in the black community. I am tired of funerals and being able to do nothing for crying mothers. The only conversation that need be had with any gang is one of encouragement -- to change your life before it’s too late. Instead, Ms. Matthews wants to use them for political gain, encouraging these young men to hide affiliations just for votes, even if it means our young black men will still find themselves in prison or the graveyard. I will never support that.

If all of this was not bad enough, Ms. Matthews’ recently released comments on treating white people like “s---” on purpose sickens me. Just because she is black or a Democrat in a political world where we see the dehumanizing of minorities on a daily basis does not make it OK. Treating anyone badly because of their race, ethnic background, or any other reason outside of WHO a person actually is will NEVER be acceptable. It’s not acceptable for the citizens in South Carolina and it is certainly not acceptable from a sitting member of the S.C. House of Representatives. If any of our white counterparts had said the same thing with regards to blacks, the minority community, including myself, would be up in arms calling for that member’s immediate resignation.

That is what I am doing today. Despite the efforts of some of us, the S.C. General Assembly remains imperfect. Perfection is the goal because that is what people in S.C. deserve. And perfection will never be possible if members blatantly spew toxicity grounded in racial animosity, disdain, or pure hatred. Ms. Matthews’ words and actions are not reflective of Democrats in S.C., are not reflective of myself or my values, and are not reflective of the progress so many of us in this state work every day to achieve. She should resign from her seat as a Member of the S.C. House and immediately suspend her U.S. Senate run. Washington D.C. does not need more toxicity and neither does South Carolina. Ignorance is not bliss.

Justin Bamberg is a South Carolina Democratic representative for parts of Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bamberg
Daily Mail

Republican civil war heats up: Senator Rick Scott slams Mitch McConnell for 'trash talking' candidates and 'hurting' GOP chances in the midterms as Democrats close the gap

Two GOP Senate leaders are at odds over the best strategy for taking back the upper chamber. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemingly opened the door to his party failing to take back the Senate come November due to 'candidate quality,' while Rick Scott wants to stop the intra-party trash talk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Democrats#White People#American#Republican#Democratic#U S Senate#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Trump demands Republicans get rid of Mitch McConnell 'immediately' as their Senate leader, calls him a 'pawn for the Democrats' and mocks his 'lovely' wife Elaine Chao after he criticized his MAGA candidates

Donald Trump demanded that Republicans replace Mitch McConnell as their Senate leader in a brutal statement where he attacked the Kentucky senator and his wife, former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao. The former president accused McConnell of being a 'pawn' for Democrats and said his inaction is causing moves in Congress...
KENTUCKY STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
462
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy