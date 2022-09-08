ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday

It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island for the annual 1920s vintage football game. A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island for the annual 1920s vintage football game. A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday.
PORT BYRON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car fire in Rock Island

Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

ISP Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Henry County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Silver Ford Utility. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Annawan, IL – Uninjured. Unit 2 – 50-year-old female – Deceased, Pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound and...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Water Division personnel are set to start hydrant flushing Monday. The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is estimated to last about four weeks. More than 2,500 fire hydrants throughout moline will be checked...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car

An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation

Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday

A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

One dead in Jones County ATV accident

JONES COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away in an ATV accident in Olin early Saturday morning. The Iowa DNR and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash at 3:30 a.m. near the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area. According to a DNR press release, James Daniel Minor, 35, drove […]
JONES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday

Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound. 16th annual 'Trains, Planes, and Automobiles' festival.
STERLING, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car

A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday

It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island for the annual 1920s vintage football game. A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
IOWA CITY, IA

