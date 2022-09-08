Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
KWQC
Coroner identifies woman fatally killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
KWQC
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say.
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday.
ourquadcities.com
Car fire in Rock Island
Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
KWQC
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with a crash that seriously injured his passenger in October 2020. Drake L. Coy, 24, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony,...
977wmoi.com
ISP Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Henry County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Silver Ford Utility. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Annawan, IL – Uninjured. Unit 2 – 50-year-old female – Deceased, Pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound and...
KWQC
6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say.
KWQC
Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Water Division personnel are set to start hydrant flushing Monday. The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is estimated to last about four weeks. More than 2,500 fire hydrants throughout moline will be checked...
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car
An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Officer hurt, taken to hospital after suspect with meth tried to flee
A 32-year-old Davenport man who police say had meth is behind bars after an officer was injured when the suspect tried to take off. Marco Chavez-Lara faces a felony charge of controlled substance violation and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
KCJJ
IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation
Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
KWQC
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
One dead in Jones County ATV accident
JONES COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away in an ATV accident in Olin early Saturday morning. The Iowa DNR and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash at 3:30 a.m. near the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area. According to a DNR press release, James Daniel Minor, 35, drove […]
KWQC
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday
A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say.
cbs2iowa.com
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
