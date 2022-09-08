Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO