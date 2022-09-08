BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

