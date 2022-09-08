ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, WI

nbc15.com

Madison police investigating homicide on far west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes open after 'lengthy closure' of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
MADISON, WI
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Bristol, WI
Dane County, WI
Randolph, WI
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after Richland Co. vehicle collision with semi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after the vehicle they were driving collided with a semi-truck in Richland County, authorities reported Friday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report that its deputies were called just before 5:50 a.m. for the crash at US Highway 14, just east of State Highway 58, near Richland Center.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating weapons violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Occupied business struck during shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found that a nearby occupied business was struck by gunshots Friday night when they responded to multiple calls for shots fired. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers on scene discovered that the nearby business in the 300 block of Kent Lane was struck...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBAY Green Bay

High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop in Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Columbus man for speeding around 2 p.m. on Madison Road in the town of Beaver Dam. Officials said that the driver then drove away from the traffic stop, going through the city of Beaver Dam onto US Highway 151 northbound.
BEAVER DAM, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
nbc15.com

Fifth annual Richard Garner Memorial Ride honors fallen firefighter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and family gathered today to remember a beloved member of the Madison Fire Department. Rick Garner Jr. tragically died on Easter morning in 2018 just after finishing a 48-hour shift on the job. Since his passing, Garner’s good friend and ambulance paramedic partner has helped...
MADISON, WI

