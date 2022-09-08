Read full article on original website
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck.
Madison police investigate weapons violation on west side
A weapon's violation on Madison's west side brought out a large police presence Sunday.
Madison police investigating homicide on far west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
One dead after Richland Co. vehicle collision with semi
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after the vehicle they were driving collided with a semi-truck in Richland County, authorities reported Friday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report that its deputies were called just before 5:50 a.m. for the crash at US Highway 14, just east of State Highway 58, near Richland Center.
MPD investigating weapons violation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
MPD: Occupied business struck during shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found that a nearby occupied business was struck by gunshots Friday night when they responded to multiple calls for shots fired. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers on scene discovered that the nearby business in the 300 block of Kent Lane was struck...
1 man taken into custody on felony charges after fleeing authorities | By Dodge County Sheriff
September 9, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 2:03 p.m. a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2016 Ford Focus for speeding on Madison Road near Iron Road in the town of Beaver Dam. He made contact with the driver,...
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
Columbus man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop in Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Columbus man for speeding around 2 p.m. on Madison Road in the town of Beaver Dam. Officials said that the driver then drove away from the traffic stop, going through the city of Beaver Dam onto US Highway 151 northbound.
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived. Officials said three adults live in the house, but only...
Fifth annual Richard Garner Memorial Ride honors fallen firefighter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and family gathered today to remember a beloved member of the Madison Fire Department. Rick Garner Jr. tragically died on Easter morning in 2018 just after finishing a 48-hour shift on the job. Since his passing, Garner’s good friend and ambulance paramedic partner has helped...
