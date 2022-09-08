ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FEMA offers trailers to those who lost homes in 4 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Residents who lost their homes due to flooding in four Kentucky counties covered by the federal emergency declaration may be able to have FEMA place a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit on their flood-damaged private site. Because of the scarcity of rentals and other...
W.Va. lawmakers to consider plant program, road spending

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers were scheduled to convene at the state Capitol outside of their regular session Monday to discuss putting millions of dollars into road maintenance and creating a new industrial plant program within the state economic development office. The new special session is set...
State issues report warning of PFAs in fish caught in Ky. waters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the ongoing effort to better understand the occurrence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in Kentucky, the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection recently incorporated PFAs into its fish contaminant monitoring program, in a report released on Friday. This report summarizes the results of initial...
