Anchorage School District braces for tough decisions on budget cuts
The Anchorage School District faces a budget deficit of at least $68 million next year as federal pandemic funding runs out. This year, the district is using federal pandemic funding to fill its budget gap, which was $67 million. In fiscal year 2021-2022, the projected gap was just $20 million. Over the last several years, the district has faced declining enrollment along with flat funding from the state.
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School bus services strained by a lack of drivers are “on track to be fully staffed” later this fall, according to a letter sent to parents from Anchorage School District. Four new drivers will begin working for the district on Monday, Sept. 14, but...
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
Bycatch Task Force to make initial recommendations at September meeting
The state’s Bycatch Review Task Force is preparing its first recommendations. On a recent visit to Kodiak, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the group would make a series of preliminary proposals at its Sept. 20 meeting in Anchorage. “We’re looking at the science, we’re looking at all kinds of data,...
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police located a deceased female in the Sand Lake neighborhood on Sunday, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an online report. At 8:11 a.m. police received a call from an adult male, who made suggestions that he wanted to harm himself,...
Rents and home prices up, especially in Anchorage
Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two decades, the Annual Renter Survey by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
Windy and wet for much of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong and large area of low pressure brought high winds and high rainfall amounts to parts of Southcentral Alaska on Thursday. Rainfall for Anchorage was at .19 inches by 6:30 p.m Thursday evening. Portage reports 1.95 inches and Cordova was dumped on with 2.69 inches of rain. Prince William Sound should be aware that additional heavy rain is coming, and 4-6 inches of rain is still possible for Valdez and Cordova through Friday.
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve disputes before court and, maybe, keep people in their homes
Alaska’s court system is launching an eviction diversion program, aimed at resolving disputes between landlords and tenants before they end up in court. The grant-funded initiative will provide landlords and tenants with information on things like legal assistance, mediation, financial counseling and rental assistance. The goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska’s governor.
Rain and gusty winds start the new week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - AS was mentioned to me several times today, it was “quite a difference from yesterday” in the weather over Southcentral on Sunday. Yes, clouds have returned, along with areas of light rain as the weekend comes to a close. As of 4:38 p.m. Sunday, Anchorage officially received 0.09″ of rain for the date, bringing the monthly total up to 2.23″, which is 1.09″ above normal. Slightly heavier rain and even some gusty winds are expected later this evening, continuing through the overnight and into Monday as well.
