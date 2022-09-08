ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira College women’s hockey unveils 2022-23 season schedule, will return to First Arena

 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s hockey released their 2022-23 season schedule on Thursday, following a NCAA Division III Frozen Four appearance and a dominant season in the NEHC.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College women’s hockey will open their new season with two exhibition games at the Murray Athletic Center on October 15th against Western University and October 22nd against SUNY Cortland. The regular season starts on October 28th for the Soaring Eagles, as they host Utica for the second consecutive year.

The Soaring Eagles will return to the First Arena for the second year as well. On December 31st the men’s and women’s teams will both play in Downtown Elmira, with the women playing Hamilton at 1 p.m. and the men playing Salve Regina at 4 p.m.

The Soaring Eagles will be entering the 2022-23 season as the defending NEHC Conference Champions and tournament champions, they will look to best a run to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four. The Purple and Gold will return several key pieces including CCM/ACHA All-American goaltender Leonie-Louise Kuehberger.

The team will have to adjust to some new pieces, as they lost longtime head coach Tim Crowley to Cornell and other key players to graduation. CoSIDA Academic All-American and Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year Eliza Beaudin will not return along with Sydney Harris, who signed a professional contract with the Finnish Club, RoKi Naiset.

The Soaring Eagles will have a new coach at the helm in lue of Crowley’s departure. Jake Bobrowski was announced as the new head coach last week. Bobrowski comes to Elmira for his first head coaching job after finding success as an assistant with Divsion I Minnesota.

More on new head coach Jake Bobrowski can be found here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/college-sports/jake-bobrowski-named-new-womens-ice-hockey-head-coach-at-elmira-college/ .

The Soaring Eagles have several notable games this season on their quest to best their successful 2021 season:

10/28/22 – vs. Utica (Regular Season Opener)
Cardinal-Panther Classic at Plattsburgh
11/26/22 – vs. Middlebury College
11/27/22 – vs. Wisconsin-River Falls or Plattsburgh State (Consolation or Championship)
Norwich East-West Hockey Classic in Northfield, Vermont
12/10/22 – vs. Plattsburgh State
12/11/22 – vs. Norwich or Adrian (Consolation or Championship)
12/31/22 – vs Hamilton College (At First Arena)
1/21/23 – vs. Nazareth (Athletic Alumni Weekend)
2/4/23 – vs. Plymouth State (Regular Season Home Finale)
2/11/23 – @ Norwich (Regular Season Finale)

Find the full schedule and more on the Elmira College women’s hockey team here: https://athletics.elmira.edu/sports/womens-ice-hockey/schedule .

WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz – 9/9/22

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Check out the latest 18 Sports Blitz for the week of September 9th. The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday night are listed below. Scores: Section IVCorning 34 – Newburgh 32 Final/OTElmira 70 – Ithaca 8 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Edison 8-man football wins home opener in OT

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans began their season with a thrilling win on Saturday afternoon. The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team defeated Greene in their home opener in overtime 20-14. The Trojans took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass by Grayson Flanagan to William Dunlap. The […]
QUEENS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College places flags in honor of 9/11

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In honor of those lost in the September 11 attacks, students, faculty, and staff from Elmira College lined the campus with American flags Friday morning with help from the Elmira fire and police departments. Those placing the flags gathered early on Friday to be ready to place flags into the ground […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS BMX Championship hits Horseheads this weekend

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The top BMX event in New York is coming to Horseheads. The 2022 New York State BMX Championship event will hit the Holding Point complex this Friday and Saturday. Sunday is the planned rain date in the event one of the days is pushed back on the schedule due to the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens. The prize-winning ticket in Penn Yan was purchased […]
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira community presents 9/11 artifact at Pulaski Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yesterday, the United States mourned as the day marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack that shaped recent history. On Friday, September 9th, before their 52nd class reunion, members of the Ernie Davis Academy Class of 1970 wanted to bring attention to an artifact that Elmira received after the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

