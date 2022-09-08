Elmira College women’s hockey unveils 2022-23 season schedule, will return to First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s hockey released their 2022-23 season schedule on Thursday, following a NCAA Division III Frozen Four appearance and a dominant season in the NEHC.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College women’s hockey will open their new season with two exhibition games at the Murray Athletic Center on October 15th against Western University and October 22nd against SUNY Cortland. The regular season starts on October 28th for the Soaring Eagles, as they host Utica for the second consecutive year.

The Soaring Eagles will return to the First Arena for the second year as well. On December 31st the men’s and women’s teams will both play in Downtown Elmira, with the women playing Hamilton at 1 p.m. and the men playing Salve Regina at 4 p.m.

The Soaring Eagles will be entering the 2022-23 season as the defending NEHC Conference Champions and tournament champions, they will look to best a run to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four. The Purple and Gold will return several key pieces including CCM/ACHA All-American goaltender Leonie-Louise Kuehberger.

The team will have to adjust to some new pieces, as they lost longtime head coach Tim Crowley to Cornell and other key players to graduation. CoSIDA Academic All-American and Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year Eliza Beaudin will not return along with Sydney Harris, who signed a professional contract with the Finnish Club, RoKi Naiset.

The Soaring Eagles will have a new coach at the helm in lue of Crowley’s departure. Jake Bobrowski was announced as the new head coach last week. Bobrowski comes to Elmira for his first head coaching job after finding success as an assistant with Divsion I Minnesota.

More on new head coach Jake Bobrowski can be found here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/college-sports/jake-bobrowski-named-new-womens-ice-hockey-head-coach-at-elmira-college/ .

The Soaring Eagles have several notable games this season on their quest to best their successful 2021 season:

10/28/22 – vs. Utica (Regular Season Opener)

Cardinal-Panther Classic at Plattsburgh

11/26/22 – vs. Middlebury College

11/27/22 – vs. Wisconsin-River Falls or Plattsburgh State (Consolation or Championship)

Norwich East-West Hockey Classic in Northfield, Vermont

12/10/22 – vs. Plattsburgh State

12/11/22 – vs. Norwich or Adrian (Consolation or Championship)

12/31/22 – vs Hamilton College (At First Arena)

1/21/23 – vs. Nazareth (Athletic Alumni Weekend)

2/4/23 – vs. Plymouth State (Regular Season Home Finale)

2/11/23 – @ Norwich (Regular Season Finale)

Find the full schedule and more on the Elmira College women’s hockey team here: https://athletics.elmira.edu/sports/womens-ice-hockey/schedule .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.