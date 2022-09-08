Read full article on original website
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll lays into Daniel Jones after interception, Jones responds with win
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is accustomed to working with someone by the name of Josh Allen. Without ripping current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, we can easily conclude that the former first-round pick is not on Allen’s level. With Jones facing a make-or-break campaign in New...
Yardbarker
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Skip Bayless: 'You can make the case that Cooper Rush is almost as good as Dak Prescott'
Dallas Cowboys fans received a double dose of bad news late Sunday night, as they not only fell 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but also saw franchise quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a serious thumb injury. While an official timetable for Prescott's return hasn't been revealed as of Monday afternoon, reports have said that he could be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth sounds sick while calling Bucs-Cowboys game
Cris Collinsworth was clearly not feeling like his usual self during Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Collinsworth worked in his usual color analyst role for “Sunday Night Football” alongside new partner Mike Tirico. Viewers immediately noticed that he sounded sick, as his voice was raspy and he did not seem as enthusiastic as he usually is. Whatever was bothering Collinsworth was so obvious that Tirico addressed it early in the first quarter.
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Yardbarker
Why Urban Meyer would be perfect fit for Nebraska job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head coach after firing Scott Frost on Sunday. They will be searching hard to find the right person for the job, someone who can help them get back to their glory days — or at least close to it. There...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cowboys fans booed Dak Prescott, threw trash after injury
A bad night got even worse for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when Dak Prescott suffered an injury, but many fans showed the quarterback no sympathy as he left the field. Prescott headed to the locker room during the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he sustained a hand injury. He gave the fans in Dallas a wave as he jogged off, and it sounded like some of them booed him. An object was also seen flying toward Prescott.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
Yardbarker
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win
Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
Yardbarker
The humiliation of Aaron Rodgers, and other takeaways
It looked at times as though Justin Jefferson was taunting Aaron Rodgers. Jefferson was open in the flat for a Minnesota Vikings touchdown. He was open over the middle for another touchdown. He was open all afternoon for nine catches and 184 yards in the 23-7 Vikings victory, doing everything a bona fide WR1 of the caliber Rodgers covets in every draft class could be asked to do. Neener-neener-neener, you can't have me, and your buddies can't catch me!
Yardbarker
NFL Week 1 grades from around the league
Two games reached the overtime two-minute warning Sunday, coming around the same time two other contests saw game-winning field goals beyond 50 yards. Saquon Barkley and Khalil Mack re-emergences took place in the afternoon as well, and the Cowboys were dealt a brutal blow Sunday night. Here are the grades from the 2022 season's action-packed first week.
