Income Tax

Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race

(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
Study: North Dakota ranks first in money lost to Cybercrime

(Fargo, ND) -- Americans are spending more time on the internet than ever before, and cybercrime is skyrocketing. This means the chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by malicious activity done via the internet as a new study found 58% of Americans have fallen victim. A...
Walz talks bonuses for Vets serving since 9/11

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is outlining a state program to give bonuses for veterans and active-duty military since 9/11. Walz discussed the program Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol during a memorial for the attacks in 2001. The program passed in the last legislative session. Lieutenant...
Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
North Dakota gas prices per gallon just below national average

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the U.S. average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in the Peace Garden State to just over $3.65, this as the corresponding national figure also dropped, settling to just under $3.72. North Dakota residents can expect to pay $3.57 in Grand Forks, $3.59 in Minot, $3.63 in Fargo, and $3.64 in Bismarck.
NDDOT delaying highway project for design change

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
9-09-22 Weather & Ag In Focus

11:14 - North Dakota farmer Greg Amundson joins the show. Tune in weekdays at 1 p.m. for WDAY Midday's - Weather & Ag In Focus... we call it our "WAG" hour. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
