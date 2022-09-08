ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, NH

WMUR.com

Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire communities remember 9/11

HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Silver Alert issued for Weare man last seen Saturday

WEARE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they activated a silver alert for a missing Weare man. William F. Tiffany, 76, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 231 pounds. State police said he has white hair and hazel eyes. Tiffany was last seen driving from his...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety

The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Kayla Montgomery arrested one day after she failed to appear for court hearing

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery was arrested Friday, one day after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled for Thursday morning. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was arrested at a home in Manchester. Investigators said that it's expected that she will be held until next week, when a hearing will be held regarding Friday's arrest.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again

NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
PELHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Partly sunny with changes on the way

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a bright and very warm Saturday, some changes are on the way for the end of the weekend and next week. The next chance of statewide showers comes Tuesday. Partial sun and increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to 80. It...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Dry and sunny

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Remaining warm (and somewhat humid) to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for the end of the week. We won't be able to rule out a passing sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should return to the upper 70's and low 80's with dewpoints above 60°.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Oullette brothers honored at Bow football game

BOW, N.H. — Bow High School honored the Ouellette brothers during their football game Saturday against Plymouth. A moment of silence was held before the game in honor of Nick and Gavin, who lost their lives in a fatal car crash in September of 2021. Nick was a junior...
BOW, NH

