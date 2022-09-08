Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
WMUR.com
Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
WMUR.com
Missing 76-year-old man from Weare safely located; Silver Alert canceled
WEARE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have canceled a Silver Alert for a Weare man shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. William F. Tiffany, 76, was last seen driving from his home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Police said he was safely located Sunday. Authorities said Tiffany...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11
HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
WMUR.com
Silver Alert issued for Weare man last seen Saturday
WEARE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they activated a silver alert for a missing Weare man. William F. Tiffany, 76, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 231 pounds. State police said he has white hair and hazel eyes. Tiffany was last seen driving from his...
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety
The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
WMUR.com
Kayla Montgomery arrested one day after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery was arrested Friday, one day after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled for Thursday morning. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was arrested at a home in Manchester. Investigators said that it's expected that she will be held until next week, when a hearing will be held regarding Friday's arrest.
WMUR.com
Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again
NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
WMUR.com
Police respond to 3 Sununu Youth Services Center incidents since Friday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services said police helped Sununu Youth Services Center staff with three incidents Friday night and Saturday morning. DHHS said in a statement Saturday everyone is safe. They did not report if any injuries resulted from the altercations. The department said...
WMUR.com
Video: Partly sunny with changes on the way
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a bright and very warm Saturday, some changes are on the way for the end of the weekend and next week. The next chance of statewide showers comes Tuesday. Partial sun and increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to 80. It...
WMUR.com
Video: Dry and sunny
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Remaining warm (and somewhat humid) to start the workweek ahead of the next system and a cooldown for the end of the week. We won't be able to rule out a passing sprinkle today, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should return to the upper 70's and low 80's with dewpoints above 60°.
WMUR.com
Hampton honors lives lost in September 11 attacks, adds names to Global War on Terrorism monument
HAMPTON, N.H. — Gold Star families, veterans and active service members came together Sunday night to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and to add two new names to the Global War on Terrorism monument in Hampton. Dozens gathered outside American Legion Post 35 to pay tribute...
WMUR.com
Saturday's Headlines: Brothers from Bow remembered 1 year after deadly crash; increasing clouds for Sunday
BOW, N.H. — Two brothers from Bow who were killed in a deadly crash one year ago were remembered at the Bow High School football Game Sunday. In Concord, the American Truck Association road team set up a simulator to educate people about safety and recruit new drivers. There will be increasing clouds Sunday, along with warm temperatures.
WMUR.com
Lifeguards warn of rip currents as New Hampshire Seacoast prepares for high surf this weekend
HAMPTON, N.H. — A storm about a thousand miles east of the United States is expected to churn up some big surf along the seacoast this weekend and with the weather cooperating, many people will be out soaking up the last little bit of summer. But the big surf...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
WMUR.com
Oullette brothers honored at Bow football game
BOW, N.H. — Bow High School honored the Ouellette brothers during their football game Saturday against Plymouth. A moment of silence was held before the game in honor of Nick and Gavin, who lost their lives in a fatal car crash in September of 2021. Nick was a junior...
WMUR.com
Jennifer Hudson hopes to inspire others with her talk show premiering Monday on WMUR
BOSTON — Jennifer Hudson has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award and performed on stages around the world but starting Monday, Hudson is bringing her talents to the small screen. She is taking on a new role as a daytime talk show host for...
