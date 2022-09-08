GAVIOTA, Calif. – Rescue crews on Thursday morning found the body of Tim Sgrignoli, the hiker who went missing while hiking in Gaviota during extreme heat on Sunday afternoon.

"This morning one of the mutual Search and Rescue teams from San Mateo County made the discovery of Mr. Sgrignoli, unfortunately deceased," Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Commander Erik Raney told News Channel 3-12.

Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventura resident, and his girlfriend were hiking near the Gaviota Peak trail on Sunday afternoon when his girlfriend began to suffer from a heat-related illness.

Sgrignoli went to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave to call search and rescue. The girlfriend was hoisted to safety around 2 p.m. on Sunday, but the search for Srignoli continued on in extreme heat conditions for five more days.

Sgrignoli was found about 20 feet off of Highway 101, just north of the Gaviota tunnel between the highway and Trespass Trail, Raney said. The search teams were directed to that location based on the information developed over the last few days, he added.

"There are a lot of theories in place about why and how he made it to that location," Raney said, adding that the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play, and said that heat is "likely a contributing factor," according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The post Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .