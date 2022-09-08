ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaviota, CA

Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
GAVIOTA, Calif. – Rescue crews on Thursday morning found the body of Tim Sgrignoli, the hiker who went missing while hiking in Gaviota during extreme heat on Sunday afternoon.

"This morning one of the mutual Search and Rescue teams from San Mateo County made the discovery of Mr. Sgrignoli, unfortunately deceased," Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Commander Erik Raney told News Channel 3-12.

Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventura resident, and his girlfriend were hiking near the Gaviota Peak trail on Sunday afternoon when his girlfriend began to suffer from a heat-related illness.

Sgrignoli went to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave to call search and rescue. The girlfriend was hoisted to safety around 2 p.m. on Sunday, but the search for Srignoli continued on in extreme heat conditions for five more days.

Sgrignoli was found about 20 feet off of Highway 101, just north of the Gaviota tunnel between the highway and Trespass Trail, Raney said. The search teams were directed to that location based on the information developed over the last few days, he added.

"There are a lot of theories in place about why and how he made it to that location," Raney said, adding that the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play, and said that heat is "likely a contributing factor," according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

CBS LA

Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend

A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatality Reported after Car Collision on Civic Center Way [Malibu, CA]

Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road Resulted in Fatality. The fatal accident happened around 4:35 p.m., at Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, involving a yellow vehicle. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; However, the crash closed all lanes in both directions of Pacific Coast (1) Highway.
MALIBU, CA
calcoastnews.com

Female inmate found dead at Santa Barbara County Jail

A 35-year-old female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday evening. Deputies arrested Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara on March 5 for burglary and possession of stolen property. The court ordered her to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified

Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
NIPOMO, CA
Noozhawk

Multiple Suspects Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police were investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to the incident at an apartment building in the middle of the 1800 block of Bath Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. “It seems there were several suspects that entered an...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
