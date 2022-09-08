ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmonsville, SC

Man charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville shooting

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEKLo_0hnWR2qX00

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on Colonial Drive on October 4, 2019 that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Tirrell Williams.

Four other people were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Dickson is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.
LUGOFF, SC
wfxb.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Dillon County Nightclub Shooting

After being pulled over by police in Kershaw County, a man has been arrested and charged with murder. Last weekend a shooting at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County resulted in a death. The Suspect Sincere Davis was heading back to Dillon County to turn himself in when he was pulled over. Davis went live through video on social media stating that he is innocent and will beat the charges against him.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Timmonsville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Timmonsville, SC
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Robeson County man found safe, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A 26-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, authorities said. Authorities had been looking for Alfredo Alvarez, 26, of Lumberton, who was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon roads in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
AYNOR, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Colonial Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

73K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy