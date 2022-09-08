ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Announces All-Star 'Crash My Playa' Lineup In 2023

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan announced the star-studded lineup for his 8th annual Crash My Playa festival. The all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation is set for January 19-22 at Moon Palace Cancun in Mexico.

Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell are slated to come back as headliners, and Lionel Richie will make his “‘Playa’ debut” as a special guest, reads a press release announcing plans for Crash My Playa on Thursday (September 8). Bryan is set to headline two of the four nights, with Richie — his fellow American Idol judge — joining the country star on stage during his final performance. “Party Mode” singer Dustin Lynch is set to make a comeback to host and perform a special pool party. The event will also include performances by Ashley McBryde , Brian Kelley , Carly Pearce , Chase Rice , Dylan Scott and DJ Rock . Kendell Marvel will return with a special “Honky Tonk Experience” late-night performance, according to the announcement.

“Oh my gosh this line up! Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans,” Bryan said in the release, which noted that additional artists will be announced this fall. “Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs.” Event packages to Crash My Playa 2023 — which are “extremely limited” — will be available on Tuesday, September 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

