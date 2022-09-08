Read full article on original website
DETCOG Accepting Applications for Solid Waste Grants
September 12, 2022 - Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is now taking applications for funding of Solid Waste Projects for FY 2023. Funding for this program is provided through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Applications for projects in the following categories will be accepted: Local Enforcement,...
POW/MIA Recognition Day 2022
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 12, 2022 - The United States’ National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed across the nation on the third Friday of September each year. Americans take the time to remember those who are or were at one time prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA), as well as their families. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is not a federal public holiday in the United States but it is a national observance.
SC NextGen, JCC Groups Place 3,000 Flags as 9/11 Memorial
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - Shelby County Chamber of Commerce sponsored group NextGen - Our Next Generation of Leaders, once again joined with Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCC) members at the Historic 1885 Shelby County Courthouse to place flags in honor of 9/11 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Joaquin VFD Call Report Includes 4 Medical Calls
September 12, 2022 - Over the week of September 4th through 10th, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had 3 calls, all of which were of the medical variety. The first call came in on Monday, in regards to a 15-month-old that had fallen off of a table at a residence on Highway 84 East.
Rickey Earl Gilchrist
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Brandon Jones and Gordon Winslow Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
Watson & Sons Funeral Home Offers Queen Elizabeth II Condolence Book
September 9, 2022 - Watson & Sons Funeral Home is offering a book of condolence for the public to sign in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The book will be available to sign during business hours at the funeral home. Following the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II, the book will be sent to the embassy.
David's Daily Devotion for September 1
Good Morning! It’s Monday, September 12. We did something yesterday at First Baptist Center that we haven’t done in over two and a half years - we met for Sunday night service. That tradition, going back to the founding of our church in the 1880’s, was short circuited by the Covid shutdown in March of 2020. And even as face-to-face morning service restarted, and youth and children’s ministries resumed, our Sunday evening service remained off the church calendar. Glad it’s back!
VFW Post 8904 Honors All Who Made Sacrifices with Patriot Day Program (Video)
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - VFW Post 8904 hosted a Patriot Day program in honor of all who made sacrifices on September 11, 2001, and thereafter. The ceremony was held on the Center square at the Shelby County Veteran's Memorial Friday, September 9, 2022 with many first responders in attendance.
V.J. Day Observance Remembers 37 Veterans Who Served in Pacific
From left: Leigh Porterfield, Gene Hutto, (back) Clint Porterfield, Joy Hutto, Claudia Bailey, Mary Fausett, Theresa Hume, Carolyn Umbrell, Jan Ramsey, Larry Hume, Kenneth Ramsey, Richard Lundie, and Mike Wulf. September 9, 2022 - Thirty-seven names were read aloud during the V.J. Day Observance on September 2, 2022 on the...
Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
Roughriders Varsity Football Falls Big at Home to Visiting Griffins
The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the visiting North Desoto Griffins by a 71-42 final score on Friday. The Griffins took a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the contest when Cole Cory took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to open the game. Sam Odom added the extra point kick.
