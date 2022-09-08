©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 12, 2022 - The United States’ National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed across the nation on the third Friday of September each year. Americans take the time to remember those who are or were at one time prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA), as well as their families. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is not a federal public holiday in the United States but it is a national observance.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO