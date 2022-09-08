ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys New No. 9 KaVontae Turpin Has Message for Tony Romo

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkrFr_0hnWQcJ700

Turpin made sure to directly address Romo this week when discussing his new jersey number.

"Big shoes to fill" is a cliche heard every year when new players step into the void left by a former player who has signed elsewhere, been traded or retired.

But for Dallas Cowboys receiver and kick-returning specialist KaVontae Turpin, it's the void left by a jersey, not shoes, that he'll have to fill as he begins his first year in the NFL. The hype and expectations surrounding the 26-year-old rookie received a huge boost recently, as a simple change of jersey number created tons of noise this week with the 2022 season approaching.

The noise was justified, to say the least.

Turpin, who wore No. 2 during preseason, will now be sporting the No. 9 that was worn by former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for 13 years. Just two playoff wins in his career make many hesitant to don Romo a Cowboys legend, but leading the franchise in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248) says otherwise.

Turpin, a four-year standout with the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, began his college career right around when Romo's time in the NFL was winding down just 30 minutes east in Dallas.

And when asked about his new jersey Wednesday, Turpin made sure to talk directly to the camera to address Romo himself.

"I was a big Tony Romo fan, so hey Tony Romo it's a big blessing to have your number and I'm just happy to be able to keep on your legacy," he said.

Turpin said he didn't choose No. 9, as it matters little what defenders will see on his back as he blazes by. The Los Angeles Chargers got to see his No. 2 flying by on two separate occasions in Dallas' second preseason game, but the number change was necessary since cornerback Jourdan Lewis was already set to wear 2 for the regular season after not playing in preseason.

"To be real, I didn't choose it," Turpin said. "I told them just give me the number they wanted, cause I'm just happy to be here. It didn't really matter what number I got."

Turpin is set to have some hefty responsibilities in the return game for the Cowboys this season, starting with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

In prime time against Tom Brady and the Bucs, he'll have his first opportunity to continue the legacy left by No. 9, one that has been untouched since 2017.

"They just told me to show respect to Tony Romo's number and his legacy," Turpin said. "I'm happy to be able to wear the number and all that, but at the same time, it's a new era and I'm happy to see what I can do in that No. 9."

Dallas and Tampa Bay are set for kickoff at 7:20 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tony Romo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#Chargers#American Football#Sports#The Tcu Horned Frogs
MMA Fighting

Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy