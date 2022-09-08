ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

yaktrinews.com

Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Top Properties – September 2022

Top property values listed start at $700,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office. BENTON COUNTY. 22 S. Gum St., Kennewick, 3,256-square-foot convenience store. Price: $2.3 million. Buyer: Bruce & Uyen Lok...
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – September 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder

A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
EDNPub

Dress-Up Parade heralds 2022 Pendleton Round-Up week

PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities with began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade. A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
PENDLETON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – September 2022

Wycoff Farms Inc., 164806 Lemley Road, Prosser, $166,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. Goose Ridge Estate, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City, $125,00 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinklers. L7 Ranches LLC, no address listed, $120,000 for grading. Contractor: Design 7 LLC. Monson...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Man injured in early Friday morning shooting in Larson Housing community near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
MOSES LAKE, WA

