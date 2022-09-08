Read full article on original website
Fourth-ranked Prosser gets pushed by young Zillah squad before prevailing, 34-22
ZILLAH, Wash. - For a reigning conference defensive player of the year, Prosser senior Neo Medrano ain’t too shabby on offense either. The standout middle linebacker who doubles as the Mustangs’ fullback, made the most of the five times he touched the ball Friday night, scoring three ...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Free lunches guaranteed for all Tri-City students this year — except in 1 school district
“We have students in poverty at every school, in varying levels.”
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Top Properties – September 2022
Top property values listed start at $700,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office. BENTON COUNTY. 22 S. Gum St., Kennewick, 3,256-square-foot convenience store. Price: $2.3 million. Buyer: Bruce & Uyen Lok...
An absolutely mind-boggling, fantastic, bewildering experience in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Commercial hot air ballooning is back to the valley and the conditions to fly have been nothing short of perfect. According to Seattle Ballooning, other than sponsoring a balloon during festivals, there haven’t been any opportunities to get out and sail the sky in years.
Get a look inside CBC’s $35 million recreation center in Pasco. Students paid for it
The new rec center is set to reshape the way Columbia Basin College students spend their free time.
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Bankruptcies – September 2022
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder
A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Dress-Up Parade heralds 2022 Pendleton Round-Up week
PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities with began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade. A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
Building Permits – September 2022
Wycoff Farms Inc., 164806 Lemley Road, Prosser, $166,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. Goose Ridge Estate, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City, $125,00 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinklers. L7 Ranches LLC, no address listed, $120,000 for grading. Contractor: Design 7 LLC. Monson...
Man injured in early Friday morning shooting in Larson Housing community near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
Corn, sausages and pretzels — ever popular Sausage Fest back to serving up family fun
“Named one of the best community events, this is also the third-largest gathering in the Tri-Cities.”
Advocates calling for removal of Bateman Island causeway to restore salmon populations
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940.
