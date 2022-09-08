Regulators in Thailand are tightening rules on digital assets, following several irregularities and the termination of a big acquisition involving a crypto exchange. According to a Sept. 8. Bloomberg report, this will likely create obstacles around its goal of becoming a leading crypto trading sector for Southeast Asia. The country was the first in the region to put digital asset legislation in place in 2018, which made it attractive to younger people in the area looking to buy crypto.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO