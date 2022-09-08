Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
This Week in B2B Payments Funding
It was a short week in the U.S., but venture capital, private equity and seed investors continued to go long in the B2B payments space. PYMNTS recaps recent funding events in the sector and links them to trends in several key sectors of the economy. Healthcare. Healthcare accounts for nearly...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
Prepaid Cards Streamline Expense Management, Solve Major Pain Points for MENA SMBs
Some of the most underbanked populations in the world can be found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where countries like Egypt have bank account ownership rates as low as 22%. While increasing bank account access is certainly an important aspect of any financial inclusion agenda, financial technology...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Bolt Financial, Wyre Payments Scrap Merger, Remain Partners
Payments FinTech Bolt Financial and crypto startup Wyre Payments are remaining business partners but have decided to scrap the $1.5 billion merger plans announced in April. “Bolt remains a strong believer in crypto and a supporter of Wyre,” Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla said in an email to PYMNTS. “We will continue our existing commercial partnership with Wyre to pave the path of crypto integration into our ecosystem, bringing Wyre’s innovative crypto infrastructure to the world.”
Cost, Integration Still Obstacles for SMB Payments Digitization
Before Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom, went into the B2B payments business, he was a customer. As the founder of several small startups, he found the status quo accounts receivable (AR) platforms involved a lot of manual entry, double work and a lack of integration with popular accounting systems. “With...
Blockchain, Crypto Firm Fireblocks Tops $100M Annual Recurring Revenue
Driven by growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and Web3 technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks has topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company reached this milestone four years after its founding and three years after the launch of its first product. By doing so within...
Splitit Drives Installments-as-a-Service Growth With A$10.5M Funding
Splitit, a merchant-branded installments-as-a-service platform, has raised A$10.5 million in private placement capital funding with participation from both current institutional investors and new backers. The company’s management team and board of directors also added A$712,500, according to a press release Monday (Sept. 12). Splitit said the funds will be used...
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
Today in Crypto: Thailand Increases Oversight; Senators Urge Zuckerberg to Fight Crypto Scams on Facebook; MicroStrategy Seeks to Sell $500M in Stock to Buy Bitcoin
Regulators in Thailand are tightening rules on digital assets, following several irregularities and the termination of a big acquisition involving a crypto exchange. According to a Sept. 8. Bloomberg report, this will likely create obstacles around its goal of becoming a leading crypto trading sector for Southeast Asia. The country was the first in the region to put digital asset legislation in place in 2018, which made it attractive to younger people in the area looking to buy crypto.
Stearns Bank Drives X-Border Payments With WireFX Collab
In a move to drive cross-border payments for its retail and business customers, independently-owned financial institution Stearns Bank is collaborating with FinTech startup WireFX. WireFX integrated its Global Payments-as-a-Service (GPaaS) platform into Stearns Bank’s StearnsConnect, Stern’s online banking portal that uses Q2 Technologies and Fiserv Premier (Stearns Bank banking core),...
CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
Report: Crypto May be Part of Adam Neumann’s New Startup, Flow
Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate startup will reportedly include a digital wallet enabling the use of cryptocurrencies. The startup Neumann helped found, which is called Flow, may include a digital wallet that would handle not only crypto but also other financial services, such as connecting to a bank account, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
Today in Crypto: SEC's Gensler Says Crypto Intermediaries Should Register; Brazil Tops 1M Registered Crypto Users
Some Celsius Network borrowers want a bankruptcy court to get an independent examiner to look into the lender’s financials – though not one working for the U.S. Trustee office, Coindesk wrote. Celsius had filed for bankruptcy protection this summer, and the attorneys for the company think it can...
SEC to Form Office for Filings Involving Crypto Assets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will add offices to its Division of Corporate Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP), including an Office of Crypto Assets, a press release said Friday (Sept. 9). The Office of Crypto Assets will do the work currently done across the DRP to look...
