klcc.org
Following east wind event, officials update evacuation levels and closures
Following the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College today at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, due to significantly decreased call volume, the non-emergency call center will close at the...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
klcc.org
Fire crews focus on reducing fuels, as conditions improve against Cedar Creek Fire
After the “east wind” event wound down this weekend, Oregonians and fire crews are relaxing a bit more as the temperatures drop and rain has been forecast in some areas. Bud Sexton is a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire, currently nearing 86,000 acres. The hot temperatures and gusts this weekend increased the fire by roughly 33,000 acres, and it’s no longer contained.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday
A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire sees rapid growth, reduced containment
Sunday’s Cedar Creek Fire daily update shows the fire has burned 85,926 acres and containment levels have been revised. The fire grew by more than 32,000 acres since Friday amid dry and windy conditions. The fire’s spread was primarily to the west, driven by those strong easterly winds. Because the fire breached existing lines, the fire’s containment has been dropped to 0%.
klcc.org
Oakridge evacuated as Cedar Creek Fire grows amid hot, dry, and windy conditions
The Cedar Creek Fire increased in size to 51,814 acres Saturday, and remains at 12% containment. Fire officials say the fire was active throughout the day Friday into the night on the west zone near Oakridge. The communities of Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie were placed on Level 3 -Go...
Channel 6000
Fire danger, red flag warning in effect across Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A red flag warning is in effect Friday through Saturday for a large portion of Oregon and Washington. Expect east wind gusts to reach speeds up to 30-40 mph in Portland and the Willamette Valley by Friday afternoon into Saturday. Daytime highs may reach the low to mid 90s. This easterly wind event typically occurs during the winter months, not September. At this time of year, with our drought and dry, warm weather there’s nothing good coming from this wind. This means high fire danger.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF
Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
KLEWTV
Firefighters in NE Oregon gaining upper hand on Double Creek Fire
Fire officials said on Friday morning, that fire activity was much lighter on Thursday than on previous days and progress is being made on containment lines on the Double Creek Fire. Double Creek Fire: 137,179 acres | 15% contained. Evacuations: Level 3 “Go Now” is in effect for the Town...
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
Oregon Wildfires: Evacuation Orders Issued as Videos Show Devastation
Nearly 230,000 acres had been burned across Oregon as of Friday.
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
