For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO