wfft.com
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thousands were in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday for Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Nine-year-old Zeke spent the day hanging out with his friends at the Botanical Conservatory. “We’re gonna smell the smelly things and we’re gonna go down the slide and look at...
WANE-TV
Meeting set to weigh impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA will seek comments for a wastewater...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
WANE-TV
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
WANE-TV
Learn ways to stay active, healthy with new Science Central exhibit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has an upcoming interactive exhibit that explores ways to stay active and healthy. A release from the museum said the exhibit- “Eat Well, Play Well”- shares ways to make healthy choices by showing what an appropriate serving size looks like, what it takes to burn off calories, and the latest health research. Visitors can even test their flexibility and balance.
WANE-TV
Mad Anthony hosts annual craft beer fest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Anthony Brewing Company is hosting an annual craft beer fest Saturday. Brewed in the Fort features beers and ciders crafted in the Fort Wayne area and around Indiana. It’s the 23rd year for the festival. The event is only for adults over...
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival returns on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year. It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival. Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s festival. On top of the 10th anniversary […]
WANE-TV
Over $250,000 raised to support baseball programs for at-risk youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $250,000 was raised Saturday night to support baseball programs for at-risk youth. “Dinner on the Diamond, Picnic at the Plate” was held at the Academy of Sports & Health Center. The event included food, drinks, entertainment and an auction. Proceeds went...
WANE-TV
Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
WANE-TV
Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne prepares for busy post-Labor Day weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From craft beer festivals to dinosaurs at the zoo and everything in between, Fort Wayne and the surrounding area have a multitude of activities set for this weekend that cater to people of all ages. Here is a guide to some of the events...
WANE-TV
Youth expo to give guidance on healthy financial decisions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local federal credit union is holding an expo to help youth learn about financial health and prepare for the future. Fire Police City County FCU said in a release the free event provides youth with information highlighting financial health and trade careers. The...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Fall programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall programming is underway at the Allen County Public Library. WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts stopped by the main branch to learn about what is being offered. You can learn more in the video above. The library offers programming for all ages, broken up...
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different...
WANE-TV
Best kept secret – Huntertown market keeps growing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What some say is the best kept secret is getting even bigger. The Allen County Marketplace just keeps on expanding. The idea came about in 2020, as Owners and Founders Steve and Michelle Lebrecht saw a need for a Marketplace in the Huntertown area. The Marketplace began it’s first season last June at the Huntertown Family Park with 31 vendors.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Heritage High School marching band welcomes officer to the field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Friday night lights in northeast Indiana typically shine on the foot players, the fans, and the cheerleaders, but don’t forget about the marching band. At Heritage High School, the home football season began two weeks ago, and on that night the...
