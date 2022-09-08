Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence
Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27.
4 dead after car collides with stopped train at SC railroad crossing, authorities say
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people died Saturday night after a car slammed into a train in South Carolina, authorities told WPDE. In a statement to WPDE, CSX said a car collided with a stopped train at the North Dargan Street railroad crossing in Florence at 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The company added that three people inside the car were taken to the hospital.
Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
GMC Monday Headlines: Inmate dead after prison fight & Four people dead after vehicle hits train
Monday headlines: An inmate is dead after a fight at Broad River Correctional Institution. Four people are dead after a vehicle hit a train in Florence.
4 killed, 2 hurt I-77 crash caused by wrong-way driver in Chester County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people were killed and two others were hurt in a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver at the Chester County/York County line, the Richburg fire department said. In a Facebook post, the fire department said the crash happened on Interstate 77 South at...
Thousands without power after early morning transformer fire in Midlands
An early morning transformer fire is leaving thousands without power in the Midlands Monday morning. According to, Fairfield Electric Cooperative Inc. over 8,000 customers are without power between Kershaw and Richland Counties. Crews are currently repairing the transformer on Longtown Rd. The cause of the fire in under investigation. WACH...
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has announced that Vance Lamar Fowler, 30, of Elgin was the victim of a homicide at Hallmark Apartments. According to KSCO, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 9. Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
3 people arrested after man found dead in Chesterfield County, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three men have been charged in the killing of a man found in Chesterfield County on Wednesday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office. John Wesley White was reported missing from his home in Patrick, South Carolina by his father on Sept. 7, deputies said....
Power restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers after brief outage in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers in Florence County Sunday afternoon after a brief outage, according to the utility’s online outage map. The outage was reported at about 2:55 p.m. along Claussen Road between Pamplico Highway and Francis Marion Road, the map showed. As of 3:45 p.m., […]
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
Missing Chesterfield County man found dead, 3 people charged: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN. John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7....
Wanted man arrested in connection with Lugoff homicide
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was wanted for murder in Kershaw County. Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, was arrested without incident, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department. He will be booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center, and charged with murder. Deputies responded to a shooting incident around...
