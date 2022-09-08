ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Oregon wildfires, preparedness

By Andrew Foran, Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference on the current wildfire situation in the state and the red flag warnings in place starting on Friday through Saturday for much of the region.

Gov. Brown was joined by individuals from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp.

The press conference comes as power could be shut off to tens of thousands of customers across Oregon as red flag warnings have been issued for Friday through Saturday as a wind event hits the region, raising concerns it will worsen wildfire conditions throughout the state.

“The forecasted wind patterns, hot, dry weather and potential for lightning are making a challenging environment for increased fire danger in the coming days. There’s also the possibility of public safety power shutoffs to mitigate potential fire risk,” Brown said.

Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres

The governor noted that in the past two weeks, she has declared three fire conflagrations in addition to a statewide fire emergency as fires rage on.

“With seven active, large fires in Oregon right now, more than 168,000 acres are burning across our state,” Brown said.

The governor also highlighted the importance for all Oregonians to be prepared for fire season, explaining “being prepared is paramount. I encourage all Oregonians to make an emergency plan with your families today. Go to bed tonight with a plan in the event your family needs to evacuate or you wake up without power.”

She also noted that Oregonians can sign up for emergency alerts .

“As we look at the forecast and estimate what the conditions will be across the landscape, the combination of really dry winds, low relative humidity’s and an unstable atmosphere can lead to explosive fire growth,” said Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema.

Medema added the state fire marshal’s office is “very concerned about the next 72 hours and what that means both in terms of new fires that start but also larger fires on the landscape.”

Officials explained that over 100 homes near the Double Creek and Sturgill fires are under some level of evacuations and that both fires are also under emergency conflagrations.

“This event also emphasizes the reoccurring need to build and sustain a culture of preparedness here in the state of Oregon,” said Andrew Phelps, the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

Phelps highlighted the importance of being prepared for possible evacuations or power shutoffs by ensuring you have flashlights, batteries, extra medications and non-perishable food and water.

How to prepare for potential power shutoffs

During the press conference, the CEO of Portland General Electric, Maria Pope, said it is likely they will initiate the Public Safety Power Shutoffs in their 10 high-risk fire zones — impacting approximately 30,000 customers.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 15

Tom Negley
3d ago

if she would've let the loggers remove some of the dead trees, and clear the underbrush, wouldn't be anywhere near the amount of fires that there are. apparently, she's not aware of the fact that, spotted owls won't live in a forest that has been burned.

Reply
16
Justin Rankin
3d ago

anybody get physically ill everything you see or hear kate brown, or is it just me?

Reply
7
