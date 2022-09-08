ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

You just
3d ago

From what I understand, he was actually the first released to vote that day. Also, he wasn't listening to orders. He would run over the grass at a high rate of speed so the blades wouldn't cut the grass correctly. He was told multiple times to slow down. They then welded the gear where he couldn't go so fast and tear the tractor up. There's always 2 sides to a story. This guy was looking for a pay day.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Mechanic#Horry Co#The Horry County School#State#Education Department#Harley Davidson
WBTW News13

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
AYNOR, SC
The Post and Courier

Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources

GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Workshop connects, educates veterans about benefits and resources

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, a workshop was held to connect and educate veterans and their loved ones with resources and benefits they have thanks to their service at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence. Michael Cook was one of the veterans that attended. He...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Marion fire chief resigns

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
DILLON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy