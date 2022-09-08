Habitat for Humanity builds home for Upstate family in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Habitat for Humanity raised the walls Wednesday on a home for an Upstate family in need.

This home will mark the 400th home in the Greenville community.

It’s the second Abraham build, which brings together members of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith.

Monroe Free, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity, said the goal is to battle the affordable housing crisis in the country.

Free went on to say the family the home is for has overcome many challenges to be Habitat homeowners.

