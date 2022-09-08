Queen Elizabeth II dies: Global sports stars, teams, players and athletes among those to pay tribute

Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service
King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League match postponed due to ‘events surrounding Queen’s funeral’
The Premier League have postponed Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool due to “events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral”.The match was scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm at Stamford Bridge in west London, less than 24 hours before the Queen’s funeral will get underway in the UK capital.Both events require considerable resourcing by the Metropolitan Police and, following a meeting on Monday afternoon, the Premier League confirmed that the game has been cancelled.It is the second football match taking place in London to be postponed in the space of a few hours, after Arsenal’s Europa League contest against Dutch side...
FIFA 23 ratings release: Best players in Ultimate Team revealed as Messi and Ronaldo fall
EA Sports have revealed the top 23 men's players on FIFA 23, ahead of the game's launch later this month. In what will be the final game of the iconic series before the franchise moves in a new direction, without the FIFA license, there has been relatively little movement at the top.
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family
Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
