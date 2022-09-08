Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Related
roadtirement.com
Pedestrian traffic only on Stevenson Road Covered Bridge
Greene County , Ohio is a bit east of Dayton with pretty rolling hills and well kept farmsteads. This is also the home of the Stevenson Road Covered Bridge, now open to pedestrian traffic only. This beautifully restored bridge was originally built in 1877 by the Smith Bridge Company of...
Vandalia residents back in their homes after natural gas leak
VANDALIA — There are questions about what caused a gas leak in Vandalia Sunday that forced nearly a dozed people out of their homes on Waldsmith Way for most of the day. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says it was not only a long day for some of those residents but also the crews who were there well into Sunday evening.
At least 3 people hospitalized in an entrapment crash in Dayton
DAYTON — At least three person hurt after an accident involving entrapment Sunday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatch to the area of Forest Avenue and West Grand Avenue around 8:23 p.m. At least three people were transported to Miami Valley...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City railroad crossing closures
TIPP CITY — The city received an update from CSX on Sept. 8, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, Germam Street, Dow Street and Park Avenue for +/- three days the week of Sept. 26, weather depending. All four crossings will be closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Bluelick Road construction to close lanes Monday and Tuesday
BATH TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is notifying drivers of construction on Bluelick Road between Sugar Street and Slabtown Road on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane for road paving, weather...
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
1 dead, 1 injured after accident Saturday in Darke County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after a crash in Darke County Saturday. Crews were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road around 3:20 p.m. A 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by Marc Myers, 57, was traveling northwest on State Route...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least 2 people injured in an accident in Champaign County
MOORFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least two people suffered injuries in an accident in Champaign County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>2 taken to hospital after car crashes into urgent care in Huber Heights. The crash was reported just around 4:05 p.m. in the area of U.S....
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
Vehicle crashes into Huber Heights urgent care, 2 injured
According to Huber Heights Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into the WellNow Urgent Care at 6210 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Medics called after dump truck lands on side
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after pedestrian strike in Darke County
The driver of the Volvo and his juvenile passenger were treated and released at the scene.
tippnews.com
CSX to Close Several Railroad Crossings in Tipp City the Week of September 26th
The City received an update from CSX today, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, German Street, Dow Street, and Park Avenue for+/- 3 days the week of September 26th weather depending. All four crossings will be closed at the same time to allow CSX to make necessary repairs.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
Man dead ID’d after crashing into tree, yard in Huber Heights
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after crash involving semi
Crews were dispatched shortly after midnight on Thursday and the 19-year-old and her 23-year-old passenger were extracted from the vehicle. There is no word on their condition at this time.
unioncountydailydigital.com
SR 161 Roundabout Now Open
Following a spring and summer of detours, heavy construction and more than a few cuss words, the State Route 161 roundabout near Plain City at the Darby Station development has finally been completed and is now open to traffic. Traffic may now proceed in both directions – east and west...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners OK funding for village of Bradford project
TROY – A memorandum of understanding with the village of Bradford for the Oakwood Street reconstruction and neighborhood revitalization project was OK’d by the Miami County Commissioners during a general meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6. This project is possible with the utilization of Miami County’s Community Development Block...
Comments / 0