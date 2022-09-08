ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

roadtirement.com

Pedestrian traffic only on Stevenson Road Covered Bridge

Greene County , Ohio is a bit east of Dayton with pretty rolling hills and well kept farmsteads. This is also the home of the Stevenson Road Covered Bridge, now open to pedestrian traffic only. This beautifully restored bridge was originally built in 1877 by the Smith Bridge Company of...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Vandalia residents back in their homes after natural gas leak

VANDALIA — There are questions about what caused a gas leak in Vandalia Sunday that forced nearly a dozed people out of their homes on Waldsmith Way for most of the day. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says it was not only a long day for some of those residents but also the crews who were there well into Sunday evening.
VANDALIA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City railroad crossing closures

TIPP CITY — The city received an update from CSX on Sept. 8, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, Germam Street, Dow Street and Park Avenue for +/- three days the week of Sept. 26, weather depending. All four crossings will be closed...
TIPP CITY, OH
Lima News

Bluelick Road construction to close lanes Monday and Tuesday

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is notifying drivers of construction on Bluelick Road between Sugar Street and Slabtown Road on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane for road paving, weather...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
DAYTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

SR 161 Roundabout Now Open

Following a spring and summer of detours, heavy construction and more than a few cuss words, the State Route 161 roundabout near Plain City at the Darby Station development has finally been completed and is now open to traffic. Traffic may now proceed in both directions – east and west...
PLAIN CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners OK funding for village of Bradford project

TROY – A memorandum of understanding with the village of Bradford for the Oakwood Street reconstruction and neighborhood revitalization project was OK’d by the Miami County Commissioners during a general meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6. This project is possible with the utilization of Miami County’s Community Development Block...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

