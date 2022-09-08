ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

Citronelle Police looking for man last seen Monday

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Sp2g_0hnWOatt00

CITRONELLE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for a 32-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5 in Citronelle, according to release.

Irron Corey Weaver, 32, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with Hazel eyes and brown hair. Weaver was last at his grandmother’s house off of Woodland Ct. in Citronelle. Weaver was seen driving a white and brown 1979 Ford Roll-a-Long motor home.

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

According to the release, Weaver’s family told officers Weaver suffers from Schizophrenia and “has failed to take his medication.” The family “fears for his safety and advised that is it possible that he is unaware of what is going on.”

If anyone has any information regarding Weaver’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact CPD at 251-866-5597. Weaver is entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing persons.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Keith Morrell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keith Morrell, who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Keith Morrell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
WKRG News 5

Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
SEMMES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Citronelle, AL
State
Alabama State
Citronelle, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
City
Weaver, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WDAM-TV

29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-nine years have passed and Angela Freeman remains missing. On Sept. 10, 1993, Angela Freeman, 17 years old and pregnant, was seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal. This was her last known whereabouts. Just a few days following, Freeman’s car was found by...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Citronelle Police#Woodland Ct#Ford Roll#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
utv44.com

BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head

One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WKRG News 5

DUI suspect found unconscious with car in drive, baby in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was found unconscious inside his vehicle with a one-year-old in the backseat, police say. On Friday, police located Nicholas Williams, 28, slumped over behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Holmes just before midnight. A one-year-old child was […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: 2 shot in Pelican Point

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two wounded Friday night. The shooting occurred at Pelican Point near the boat launch, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained. The conditions of the victims were...
WALA-TV FOX10

Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-65 Service Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police officers responded to a traffic accident on East I-65 Service Road North near Main Street. According to Police when they arrived they discovered an accident involving two vehicles with two female victims deceased inside one of...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy