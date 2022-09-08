ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reach final in defence of US Open doubles title

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram are one win away from successfully defending their US Open men’s doubles title after victory over Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

In a close and at times feisty match, Salisbury and Ram prevailed in a deciding tie-break, winning 7-5 4-6 7-6 (5) to move to within one victory of a third grand slam title together.

New York, and especially the area of Queens where Flushing Meadows is sited, has a large South American population and Colombian fans were out in force to cheer on Cabal and Farah.

Louis Armstrong Stadium was far from full but there was plenty of noise, which at times irked Salisbury and Ram, with Cabal in particular doing his best to whip up their supporters.

Top seeds Ram and Salisbury won the opening set but an early break set the Colombians on their way in the second.

Salisbury and Ram looked in big trouble when the Londoner pushed a forehand volley long to drop serve at 5-5 in the decider but he made amends with two excellent lobs to break straight back.

The tie-break was close but Salisbury and Ram were rock solid, holding onto an early advantage to reach their first grand slam final of the season and extend their winning run in New York to 11 matches.

William praises 'Grannie' in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
Queen's children led by Charles walk behind late monarch's coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
The Queen's lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
Ukraine 'breaks through front line in east and nears key town'

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
'Sad and poignant moment' as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
Queen's funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has announced. Further details were confirmed on Saturday on the carefully choreographed London Bridge plans which will included a four-day lying in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday September 14.
Duke of Sussex's tribute to the Queen in full

Here is the statement released by the Duke of Sussex in full. “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.
