Beware
3d ago
when they get caught they are facing a lot of time Federal time, time to pay the piper boys
Frisco man charged in deadly, fiery crash in Garland
A Frisco man is locked up in a deadly, fiery head-on crash in Garland over the weekend. Garland police report that the pick-up driven by Jeremy Spencer crossed over the center line and smashed head-on into an SUV
Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas
DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Fatal Hit and Run on Kleberg Road
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding his bike. On September 11, 2022, at about 7:01 am, the man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit by the suspect, driving a white SUV. When the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.
1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made.
6-year-old struck, killed by intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 6-year-old boy was struck by an intoxicated driver in the 2700 block of Regency Drive in Grand Prairie Saturday evening.At about 8 p.m., the child was struck by an SUV while crossing the street from a residential area to a parking lot. Police said he was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.Herschel Pearson, 35, was identified as the driver of the SUV. Police said he was suspected to be intoxicated and was arrested. Pearson was charged with intoxication manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation.
Dallas police looking for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run.At about 7 a.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road at Handlin Street when he was hit and killed by the suspect, driving a white SUV. Police said that when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.In a surveillance video, the person in the SUV can be seen exiting the vehicle, returning to the vehicle and driving off without helping the victim.If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
dallasexpress.com
Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder
Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
WFAA
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
fox4news.com
Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall. One man died at the scene and one man was taken to a local hospital. Dallas police said Sunday night that the second man has died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.The investigation is ongoing.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Park Lane
The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
fox4news.com
Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder
MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
fox4news.com
Former Wolfe City officer goes on trial for man’s murder
WOLFE CITY, Texas - Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a former police officer from Hunt County, east of Dallas. Shaun Lucas was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department shortly after the shooting of Jonathan Price. Police said Lucas was called to the scene of a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
How A Chicken Wing Craving Led To A Texas Man’s Arrest
Here's how police were able to identify two suspects in a fatal shooting.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
