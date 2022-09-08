ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire

LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
LIMA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found near Lake Erie shore in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police confirm officers were called out Saturday evening after a passerby reported seeing a body near the Lake Erie shore. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Lake Avenue. Police said the Lakewood Fire Department responded after members of the U.S....
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria City Schools student fatally shot: ‘A young man’s life was tragically stolen’

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Medina County

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a man is dead and a woman is injured after being involved in a serious crash in Medina County. The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lester Road near County Highway 112 in Liverpool Township. According...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron residents address recent violence during forum with police, mayor

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A candid conversation between Akron Police and the community took place Saturday in an effort to bridge the divide between cops and the community. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the crowd of about 100 city residents, “We have the largest part and portion of the bridge to build, the police officers do in my humble opinion. But we can’t build it by ourselves.”
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Crews repair water main break in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
CLEVELAND, OH

