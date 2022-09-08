Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire
LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg and an 18-year-old boy was shot in the hip and lower back, Sgt. Ciaccia said. They were transported...
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man accused of leading OSHP on dirt bike chase in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing was continued Monday for a 25-year-old man accused of offenses connected to a Cleveland police operation cracking down on illegal dirk bike riding. According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Brett Sieminski, of North Ridgeville, has pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and inducing panic.
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
cleveland19.com
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver Sunday evening in Jackson Township, police say. According to Jackson Township police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Strausser St. NW. Police said a 27-year-old man...
cleveland19.com
Body found near Lake Erie shore in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police confirm officers were called out Saturday evening after a passerby reported seeing a body near the Lake Erie shore. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Lake Avenue. Police said the Lakewood Fire Department responded after members of the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
cleveland19.com
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
cleveland19.com
Elyria City Schools student fatally shot: ‘A young man’s life was tragically stolen’
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Medina County
LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a man is dead and a woman is injured after being involved in a serious crash in Medina County. The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lester Road near County Highway 112 in Liverpool Township. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Body that washed up in Lakewood was in water for extended period
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Akron police investigating after woman found dead of unknown causes
Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last month. Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to...
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
cleveland19.com
Akron residents address recent violence during forum with police, mayor
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A candid conversation between Akron Police and the community took place Saturday in an effort to bridge the divide between cops and the community. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the crowd of about 100 city residents, “We have the largest part and portion of the bridge to build, the police officers do in my humble opinion. But we can’t build it by ourselves.”
cleveland19.com
Euclid police bust mom for smoking weed in car while teaching son to drive (video)
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said 31-year-old Hattie Stevens was teaching her 16-year-old son how to drive on Aug. 31 when officers pulled her over for her tinted windows. Police said when they got to the car they could smell marijuana coming from inside. Officers said Stevens told them...
cleveland19.com
Crews repair water main break in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
Comments / 0