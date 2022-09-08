ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Football: Sidney holds on, beats Vandalia-Butler 12-6

VANDALIA — A week after an explosive offensive battle, Sidney fought with Vandalia-Butler in a defensive battle on Friday. The Yellow Jackets’ defense came up with the most stops in crucial situations. Sidney survived a challenge in the second half and beat the Aviators 12-6 at Memorial Stadium...
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patriot, OH
Ansonia, OH
Education
City
Ansonia, OH
Ansonia, OH
Sports
City
Sidney, OH
Greenville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
New Bremen, OH
Local
Ohio Football
County
Darke County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Arcanum, OH
City
Greenville, OH
Greenville, OH
Education
City
Fairborn, OH
City
Versailles, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship

TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday. Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine. He added a...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Lima News

New sign honors New Bremen hometown baseball legends

NEW BREMEN — Pride and inspiration. Those two things were the main driving force in the newest sign outside New Bremen honoring two hometown legends, Theodore “Whitey” Guese and Albert “Mac” Huenke that was unveiled at the outskirts of the village Saturday. Family and friends...
NEW BREMEN, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 topped 300,000 miles

ARLINGTON – David Engle was 22 years old in 1969 when his new Oldsmobile 442 arrived the week of Thanksgiving. The Piqua man bought it from Norris Olds in West Milton. It was special-ordered straight from the factory, arriving with a window sticker price of $3,075. It was quite...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Chicago Blackhawks#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tri Village#Mac
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year

The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Daily Advocate

Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Scream Park opens with all new compound

A haunted attraction known for its hillbilly clown and chasing guests with ATVs is celebrating 20 years in Dayton with a brand new compound. Dayton Scream Park, at 5117 Valley Pike, kicks off the season Friday, Sept. 9, with all new scenes, props, monsters and more. “When we first started...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
WDTN

One dead after semi crash in Mercer County

Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Ongoing investigation for fatal car crash in southern Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A fatal crash investigation is underway in Mercer County. Around 4:30 pm dispatch received a report of a crash at the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 119. When a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Roel Villarreal of Edinberg, Texas was struck by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee driven by Bradley Wendel after the vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight transports two after early morning crash

ANSONIA — On Sept. 8, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Fire, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of US Route 127 and State Route 47 in reference to an accident with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Kia...
ANSONIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy