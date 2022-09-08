Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney holds on, beats Vandalia-Butler 12-6
VANDALIA — A week after an explosive offensive battle, Sidney fought with Vandalia-Butler in a defensive battle on Friday. The Yellow Jackets’ defense came up with the most stops in crucial situations. Sidney survived a challenge in the second half and beat the Aviators 12-6 at Memorial Stadium...
Xenia rolls Piqua 28-0, Bucs remain unbeaten
The Xenia Buccaneers were victorious against the Piqua Indians with a final score of 28-0.
Troy Christian rolls Covington in Three Rivers play
The Troy Christian Eagles pulled a massive victory against the Covington Buccs with a final score of 60-0.
peakofohio.com
Pirates, Chiefs, Indians handle business - HS Football Week 4 results
Warren Shockey and Walker Whitaker had 2 TDs apiece. Simon Godwin hauled in a 61-yard TD reception. BHS: Riley Neer - 84 yards rushing and 4 rushing touchdowns. Tavien St. Clair - 155 yards passing, including a 13-yard TD to Collin Deitsch. Kailyn Organ, Sullivan Ashcraft, and Alex Caudill each...
miamivalleytoday.com
Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship
TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday. Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine. He added a...
Lima News
New sign honors New Bremen hometown baseball legends
NEW BREMEN — Pride and inspiration. Those two things were the main driving force in the newest sign outside New Bremen honoring two hometown legends, Theodore “Whitey” Guese and Albert “Mac” Huenke that was unveiled at the outskirts of the village Saturday. Family and friends...
Springfield police chief retires: Search for successor begins
In his time with the Springfield Police Division, Graf established the Citizen Police Academy and opened the police substation at 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 topped 300,000 miles
ARLINGTON – David Engle was 22 years old in 1969 when his new Oldsmobile 442 arrived the week of Thanksgiving. The Piqua man bought it from Norris Olds in West Milton. It was special-ordered straight from the factory, arriving with a window sticker price of $3,075. It was quite...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
Daily Advocate
Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
dayton.com
Dayton Scream Park opens with all new compound
A haunted attraction known for its hillbilly clown and chasing guests with ATVs is celebrating 20 years in Dayton with a brand new compound. Dayton Scream Park, at 5117 Valley Pike, kicks off the season Friday, Sept. 9, with all new scenes, props, monsters and more. “When we first started...
First Lady DeWine to attend grand opening of Storybook Trail in Preble Co.
LEWISBURG — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will be in the Village of Lewisburg Saturday afternoon to attend the opening of a Storybook Trail. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at Lewisburg Community Park. Afterward DeWine will walk the Storybook Trail which features “Curious George”...
World 100 Results: September 9, 2022 (Eldora Speedway)
The dirt late model world has invaded Rossburg, Ohio on a Friday night. The half-mile dirt track of Eldora Speedway is set to host the World 100 prelim night. View Eldora Speedway results from World 100 weekend below. Eldora Menu: World 100. Sept 8 | Sept 9 | Sept 10.
One dead after semi crash in Mercer County
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
Daily Advocate
Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49
GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
hometownstations.com
Ongoing investigation for fatal car crash in southern Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A fatal crash investigation is underway in Mercer County. Around 4:30 pm dispatch received a report of a crash at the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 119. When a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Roel Villarreal of Edinberg, Texas was struck by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee driven by Bradley Wendel after the vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after early morning crash
ANSONIA — On Sept. 8, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Versailles Fire, and Careflight were dispatched to the area of US Route 127 and State Route 47 in reference to an accident with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2010 Kia...
