Celia Bernice Henry (“Mama Celia”), 94, passed away on September 4, 2022, at West Marion Medical Plaza. Born on July 18, 1928, in Bluefields, Nicaragua, Celia was 1 of 16 children, the last surviving sibling. She married Ivan Henry and was the proud mother of 6 children. Celia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was loved by all. Celia devoted her life to her family and serving God. She was an active member of Gethsemane Second Baptist Church of Managua, serving as deaconess. She later migrated to Ocala, Florida with her daughters Sandra and Janet and continued to serve as deaconess for her new church family at First Baptist Church in Ocala. Celia is survived by her 6 children, Sandra, Harold, Denis, Sara, Melvin, Janet, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO