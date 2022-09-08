ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Carmen Recanzone

Carmen (Iozzio) Recanzone passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on September 2, 2022, in Ocala, FL with her daughter, Linda and granddaughter, Cassidy by her side. Carmen is remembered lovingly by her only child, Linda Louise (Recanzone) Cunningham, 54, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; her 2 children, Cassidy Alyssa Cunningham, 23, of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Jasper (Jacy Amanda) Cunningham, 26, of Jacksonville, FL; lifelong friend and caregiver, Cynthia Daly, of Ocala, FL, as well as countless beloved friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband and heart of 40 years, Eugene (Butch) Recanzone (60), August 18,2007, of Dunnellon, FL; adoring son in law, James A. Cunningham (52), September 28,2021, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and her parents Carmen and Lillian Iozzio, Clifford and Virginia Recanzone, as well as many loving relatives and friends.
Rainbow Over SW 95th Circle In Ocala

This magnificent rainbow was photographed over SW 9th Circle in Ocala after a storm. Thanks to Carol Shalaew for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Celia Bernice Henry

Celia Bernice Henry (“Mama Celia”), 94, passed away on September 4, 2022, at West Marion Medical Plaza. Born on July 18, 1928, in Bluefields, Nicaragua, Celia was 1 of 16 children, the last surviving sibling. She married Ivan Henry and was the proud mother of 6 children. Celia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was loved by all. Celia devoted her life to her family and serving God. She was an active member of Gethsemane Second Baptist Church of Managua, serving as deaconess. She later migrated to Ocala, Florida with her daughters Sandra and Janet and continued to serve as deaconess for her new church family at First Baptist Church in Ocala. Celia is survived by her 6 children, Sandra, Harold, Denis, Sara, Melvin, Janet, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ocala Police Department’s Polar Patrol to celebrate one-year anniversary at local daycare

The Ocala Police Department’s ice cream truck initiative, the Polar Patrol, is preparing to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a trip to a local daycare. The Polar Patrol program launched on September 16, 2021, with the goal of building positive relationships in the community by enabling police officers to meet and engage with people while enjoying ice cream together.
Rainbow Over The Rainbow River In Dunnellon

Check out this amazing shot of a rainbow that formed while driving down SW 99th Place Road in Dunnellon towards the Rainbow River. Thanks to Nancy Browall for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala Comic Con returns to World Equestrian Center this weekend

The Ocala Comic Con will return to the World Equestrian Center this weekend for its 9th installment. Ocala Comic Con will take place on Saturday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, September 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the World Equestrian Center, which is located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue in Ocala.
Sunset At Champions Run Luxury RV Resort

Check out this beautiful sunset at Champions Run Luxury RV Resort in Ocala. Thanks to Amber Wolfe Slaga for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
25-year-old Ocala man charged with first degree murder in connection with toddler’s death

A 25-year-old Ocala man is facing a felony charge for first degree murder in connection with the death of a toddler. On May 3, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received reports from AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Florida, in reference to a toddler who was transported to the emergency room in critical condition. After many attempts to save the toddler’s life, she was pronounced deceased.
An Evening with Judy Collins at Reilly Arts Center rescheduled to February 5, 2023

An Evening with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins at the Reilly Arts Center has been rescheduled to February 5, 2023 at 4 p.m. due to an injury. In a press release, the Reilly Arts Center (500 NE 9th Street in Ocala) stated that Judy Collins recently fractured her elbow, and the show that was originally planned for September 17 has been rescheduled. Collins is expected to make a full recovery.
