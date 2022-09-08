Read full article on original website
Carmen Recanzone
Carmen (Iozzio) Recanzone passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on September 2, 2022, in Ocala, FL with her daughter, Linda and granddaughter, Cassidy by her side. Carmen is remembered lovingly by her only child, Linda Louise (Recanzone) Cunningham, 54, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; her 2 children, Cassidy Alyssa Cunningham, 23, of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Jasper (Jacy Amanda) Cunningham, 26, of Jacksonville, FL; lifelong friend and caregiver, Cynthia Daly, of Ocala, FL, as well as countless beloved friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband and heart of 40 years, Eugene (Butch) Recanzone (60), August 18,2007, of Dunnellon, FL; adoring son in law, James A. Cunningham (52), September 28,2021, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and her parents Carmen and Lillian Iozzio, Clifford and Virginia Recanzone, as well as many loving relatives and friends.
